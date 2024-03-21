Content creator Dylan Mulvaney under fire for her new song “Days of Girlhood”

The news that keeps us Onward On!

The Carroll News
The news that keeps us Onward On!
Since 1925
The news that keeps us Onward On!

The Carroll News
Tap here to download our app!
The news that keeps us Onward On!

The Carroll News
Trending Stories
1
Party bus, Cabbie D, suffers from multiple damages including a dislodged bumper and a shattered windshield.

Notorious party bus "Cabbie D" struck on E 116th Street and Shaker Boulevard

2
Turntable vinyl record player on the background of their gray wooden boards. Needle on a vinyl record. Black vinyl record,Sound technology for DJ to mix & play music.

That funny feeling: the science behind nostalgia

3
Managing Editor Laken Kincaid writes about the end of Panic! At The Disco and their favorite of the groups albums.

Ranking Panic! At The Disco's albums following the group’s disbandment

4
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis displays the signed Parental Rights in Education, aka the Dont Say Gay bill, flanked by elementary school students during a news conference on Monday, March 28, 2022, at Classical Preparatory school in Shady Hills.

The irony behind Ron DeSantis’ Don’t Say Gay bill

5
In her second instalment on vulnerability and openness, Campus Editor Grace Sherban goes in depth on the differences between them.

Vulnerability and openness: why the difference matters

6
Managing Editor, Laken Kincaid, writes about Melanie Martinezs latest album, Portals.

The death of "Crybaby" and transporting through "Portals": Melanie Martinez album review

7
A recreation of Maurizio Cattelans Comedian.

Hot take: modern art sucks

8
Patrick Kane investigates the history of University Heights hub known as ORiellys Irish Bar.

Why there's only one bar in University Heights

9
A shot of a show at Lost Lands Festival.

Lost Lands: Home of Dinosaurs and Dubstep

10
Evan Smiths writes about the ticketing for this years Lost Lands music festival.

Lost Lands ticket sales skyrocket alongside new additions

Follow our Twitter
Polls
Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Content creator Dylan Mulvaney under fire for her new song “Days of Girlhood”

Anna Maxwell, Arts and Life Editor
Mar 21, 2024
Anna+Maxwell+explains+the+criticism+surrounding+TikTok+star+Dylan+Mulvaney+and+her+new+music.+
Solen Feyissa
Anna Maxwell explains the criticism surrounding TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney and her new music.

TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney is receiving criticism on TikTok after releasing a music video about “what life is like for girls.” On March 11, Mulvaney released her new song, “Days of Girlhood” to honor her experience while she was transitioning earlier in her lifetime. However, rather than receiving positive comments and praise for her work, she immediately felt backlash.

Many women are criticizing the lyrics in her song because they mention women on medication and dealing with problems through “retail therapy,” which some TikTok users think inaccurately reflects womanhood. People are suggesting that Mulvaney’s song is insensitive, especially following the release of the “Barbie” movie last summer that showcased how women are still being treated negatively and labeled with inaccurate stereotypes. 

After the “Days of Girlhood” video was released, videos that made fun of the song and negative comments began pouring in about how Mulvaney essentially does not understand girlhood in the slightest. Some videos included text that used he/him pronouns when discussing Mulvaney, even though she is an openly transgender woman.

On the other hand, many individuals are defending Mulvaney and her song, saying that many cisgender female artists have made songs like this, including Katy Perry and her song “California Girls,” and the only reason why people are discrediting the song is because Mulvaney is transgender. 

The TikTok star took to her page and responded to the hate she was receiving by saying she wanted to make a more upbeat song about her experiences that wasn’t sad and that sounded like “the opening of an early 2000s rom-com because [she] never saw [herself] existing in that world when [she] was growing up.” Mulvaney noted that she was surprised by all of the negativity circulating about the song because she enjoyed it herself and had fun making it. 

This is not the first time Mulvaney has been under fire. On April 1, 2023, Mulvaney supported a Bud Light contest on her Instagram account and captioned the photo with the hashtag “#budlightpartner.” Many people responded harshly and attempted to boycott the beer brand to show their negative feelings toward the partnership with Mulvaney.

However, even with all of this backlash over her Bud Light partnership and new song, Mulvaney is taking it in stride. Following all of this hate, Mulvaney posted a TikTok video on March 18 making fun of the negative comments about her song, and seems to not be allowing the hate to consume her or her work. 

The TikTok star will most likely remain on people’s “For You” pages and continue to spread awareness about her life experience and her rise to fame. While it is fair game to critique a person’s art, it is benign business to be cruel to them regarding their identity, something Mulvaney illustrates through her content even today.
Leave a Comment
About the Contributor
Anna Maxwell, Arts and Life Editor
Anna Maxwell is the Arts and Life Editor for the Carroll News from Ashtabula, Ohio. She is a Freshman at John Carroll University who is an Undecided major. Anna has been writing for the Carroll News since the fall of 2023! In addition to writing for the Carroll News, she is also an Honors student here at John Carroll, and she is excited to continue writing in the years to come! When not writing, Anna can be found reading a new book, or binge-watching her favorite Netflix shows! She can also be found spending time with her friends and participating in events around campus! In the future, Anna aspires to become a writer of fiction novels, and also an editor for a well-known publishing company! To contact Anna, email her at [email protected].

The Carroll News

The news that keeps us Onward On!
The Carroll News
Lombardo Student Center
1 John Carroll Boulevard
University Heights, OH 44118
© 2024 All comments require approval by The Carroll News before they are posted. All comments require registration by the user and must include the identity of the commentator. All original content published on carrollnews.org is the property of The Carroll News and may not be sold or distributed without express and predetermined permission by The Carroll News. • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

The Carroll News allows comments on articles to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks, or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and must be approved by a moderator to ensure that they meet these standards.
All The Carroll News Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *