The Carroll News
Since 1925
The Carroll News
The Carroll News
PHOTOS: Cleveland's St. Patrick's Day parade

Aliyah Shamatta and Logan Sindone
Mar 22, 2024
Aliyah Shamatta
Inside The Arcade is where many gathered to grab drinks, see friends and show their pride for St. Patrick’s Day.

St. Patrick’s Day is a holiday that is celebrated on Mar. 17 to honor the anniversary of the patron saint of Ireland’s death. The importance of St. Patrick lies in his explanation of the Holy Trinity and how it was told through the leaves of the Irish clover, a shamrock. 

Celebrated for over 1,000 years, the very first St. Patrick’s Day parade started in America in 1601. Since then, it has become a tradition for people to celebrate in many different ways; cities such as Chicago are known for specific traditions like dyeing the Chicago River green, while other cities have large parades. The first Cleveland St. Patrick’s Day parade was held in 1842 and was planned by the third resident Catholic priest, Rev. Peter McLaughlin. This year was Cleveland’s 177th year hosting the parade. 

Logan Sindone ‘24 and Aliyah Shamatta ‘24 had the chance to march in the parade with Ohio City Inc., as the nonprofit organization promoted their most recent work on the new Irishtown Bend project that is expected to be finished in 2028. Shamatta and Sindone were able to capture photos of their trip starting on the Green Line Rapid RTA train, all the way to Tower City in downtown Cleveland. The streets were filled with families and friends dressed in green while the organizations gathered with their groups and set on the 30-minute march.

Gallery12 Photos
Aliyah Shamatta
Sindone and Shamatta took the Green Line on the RTA Rapid to get to Tower City in Cleveland.

About the Contributor
Aliyah Shamatta, Multimedia: Visual and Technical Editor
Aliyah Shamatta is a senior from Parma, Ohio. They are a Communications major with a concentration in Digital Media and a double minor in Leadership development and Peace, Justice, & Human Rights. Around campus, you can find Aliyah being involved with WJCU as the Social Media Director, hosting their genre show “Do It For The B-sides”, and being a heights DJ. Other involvements include being in the Kappa Delta sorority, Orientation Leader, and a class of 2024 senator. From Halloween to horror, Aliyah loves anything that is spooky-related. Outside of school, you can find them taking daring adventures, playing video games, graphic design, and painting while watching the sunset. In their future, they want to work with companies' social media accounts and have a side broadcasting career.

