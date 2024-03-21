The news that keeps us Onward On!

Since 1925
2024: Which Carroll News staff member are you based on your zodiac sign?

Laken Kincaid, Editor-in-Chief
Mar 21, 2024
Numerology Sign
Below you can find out which TCN staff member you are based on your zodiac sign!

While March marks midterm grades and the spring Equinox for some, it also signals the end and subsequent beginning of the zodiac season. For those who are not familiar, the sign of Aries is known as the start of the astrological wheel, marking a time for change and prosperity. Along with this new era, it is imperative to know yourself and your star chart as you navigate this season of growth. 

Curious as to how your traits reflect those who are on the TCN editorial board? Read on to find out which Carroll News editor you are based on your zodiac sign!

Aries (Mar. 21 – Apr. 19) – Laken Kincaid ‘24

If you are born under the sign of Aries, then you are like our Editor-in-Chief Laken Kincaid. You are bold and fiery, which is reflected in your competitive nature. However, sometimes, your passion could come across as ferocity, so be careful where your determination takes you. 

Taurus (Apr. 20 – May 20)  – Alissa Van Dress ‘25

If you are born under the sign of Taurus, then you are like our Campus Editor Alissa Van Dress. You are loyal and diligent, which is reflected in your commitment to your craft. However, sometimes, your thoroughness could come across as stubbornness, so be careful how strong you hold to your standings.

Gemini (May 21 – Jun. 20) – Grace Sherban ‘25

If you are born under the sign of Gemini, then you are like our Managing Editor Grace Sherban. You are witty and versatile, always seeking the next big thing. However, sometimes, your need for excitement could come across as impatience, so monitor how your quick mind may impact others.

Cancer (Jun. 21- Jul. 22) – Anna Maxwell ‘27

If you are born under the sign of Cancer, then you are like our Arts and Life Editor Anna Maxwell. You are intuitive and caring, consistently emotionally aware of others. However, sometimes, your empathy can make you overly sensitive, so protect your energy from negativity whenever possible. 

Leo (Jul. 23 – Aug. 22) – Tate Farinacci ‘25

If you are born under the sign of Leo, then you are like our Copy Chief Tate Farinacci. You are confident and ambitious, using your goals to push you forward. However, sometimes, your ego can put you in daunting situations, so hold yourself accountable for your strengths and weaknesses. 

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 22) – Leah Harrigan ‘24

If you are born under the sign of Virgo, then you are like our Sports Editor Leah Harrigan. You are kind and independent, paving your way to success no matter what you face. However, your tendency to be a perfectionist could come across as being nitpicky, so try to be nicer to yourself. 

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22) – Aliyah Shamatta ‘24

If you are born under the sign of Libra, then you are like our Multimedia: Visual and Technical Editor Aliyah Shamatta. You are balanced and romantic, seeking symmetry in all things you do. However, your indecisiveness can sometimes hold you back from opportunities, so don’t overthink the small things.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21) – Brian Keim ‘26

If you are born under the sign of Scorpio, then you are like our Opinion Editor Brian Keim. You are honest and magnetic, fostering strong and fruitful relationships. However, your charm can sometimes come from a place of secrecy, so evaluate your intentions carefully. 

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21) – Grant Wheelock ‘27

If you are born under the sign of Sagittarius, then you are like our World News Editor Grant Wheelock. You are curious and adventurous, living life boldly and taking it in stride. However, your bluntness can cause you to come across as brash, so watch what you say and how you say it.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19) – Michael Walsh ‘25

If you are born under the sign of Capricorn, then you are like our World News Editor Michael Walsh. You are hardworking and organized, carving out a skill set to help you achieve in life. However, you have a tendency to be a workaholic, so try not to put all of your stock in your profession.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18) – Evan Richwalsky ‘24

If you are born under the sign of Aquarius, then you are like our Multimedia: Audio and Engagement Editor Evan Richwalsky. You are creative and intelligent, applying tact to any problem in need of an out-of-the-box solution. However, your sharp wit could get you into trouble, so try to look at the practical side of things.

Pisces (Feb. 19 – Mar. 20) – Sydney Burger ‘25

If you are born under the sign of Pisces, then you are like our Social Media Editor Sydney Burger. You are artistic and compassionate, finding beauty in even the most mundane circumstances. However, your tendency to daydream may hold you back, so take some time to ground yourself often.
About the Contributor
Laken Kincaid, Editor-in-Chief
Laken Kincaid is the Editor-in-Chief for The Carroll News from Beckley, West Virginia. They are a senior at John Carroll University who is double majoring in political science and communications (digital media) and minoring in leadership development. Laken has written for The Carroll News since the start of their freshman year and has previously served as a staff reporter, campus section editor and managing editor of the paper. They have received 18 Best of SNO awards, a Society of Professional Journalists Mark of Excellence award for Region 4 and two honorable mentions from the College Media Association. They have also been recognized by universities like Georgetown for their investigative reports. Additionally, they also write political satire for The Hilltop Show and feature stories on global poverty for The Borgen Project. In addition to their involvement with The Carroll News, Laken is involved with the Kappa Delta sorority, the speech and debate team, the Center for Student Diversity and Inclusion, the Improv club and other organizations. They also serve as the news director for WJCU 88.7, John Carroll's own radio station, and as the president for John Carroll's Society of Professional Journalists chapter.  Laken also started their own national nonprofit organization known as Art with the Elderly which they have won the President's Volunteer Service Award and the Humanity Rising Award for. When not writing, Laken can be found doing graphic design for their internship with Union Home Mortgage or working as a resident assistant and peer learning facilitator on campus. Laken also enjoys skiing and watching true crime documentaries. In the future, Laken hopes to become a political journalist for a national news organization or to be a campaign commercial editor for politicians. To contact Laken, email them at [email protected].

