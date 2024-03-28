The news that keeps us Onward On!

Anna’s Adventures: I’m turning into my parents

Anna Maxwell, Arts and Life Editor
Mar 28, 2024
Anna+Maxwell+going+out+with+her+mother+and+father+that+she+is+quickly+turning+into.+
Anna Maxwell
Anna Maxwell going out with her mother and father that she is quickly turning into.

It’s official: I’m already becoming my father and mother, Clair and Kristene Maxwell. I did not think this would happen until I went through a midlife crisis, but I suppose that my life is flying by more quickly than I could have imagined. 

The moment that I realized this was this past Saturday night. When most other college freshmen were hanging out with their friends or at parties, I was in Campion Hall working on my cross-stitch project. While stitching a rose, I was watching a rerun of “Glee” and talking to some of my friends on the phone who still live in my hometown. My brother, Owen, was also on the phone with my mom as he is currently home for spring break, and he turned the camera to unveil my mother sitting and doing crafts while watching “Aquaman.”

All I could think was that I had already become a young version of my mother at the ripe age of 18, which I suppose cannot be extremely surprising because many people have told me that I remind them of a mother or grandmother, even when I was in middle school. However, this is the first time I have recognized it for myself. As this revelation began, it continued to become more and more clear over the past few days that I act like an almost 54-year-old woman who loves crafts, sweatpants and her cats. 

I seem to be an almost 53-year-old man who loves music and dad jokes. For one, I have always had an affinity for music and frequently evaluate each song I listen to, which is a Clair Maxwell staple. I am proud that I do not follow in my dad’s footsteps when it comes to skipping songs halfway through. I always give the whole thing a chance, but my father cannot share that sentiment with me. 

I tend to be impatient when it comes to other things, especially when I am driving a car. My father and I are world-class road-ragers, even if we would never admit it to our family members. I like to think that I am simply getting rightfully angry when someone rides my bumper or forgets a turn signal here and there, but other drivers would say that I am overreacting. 

However, when it comes to music, I find myself singing songs when people say anything that slightly resembles a certain lyric within the tune. My dad has always been a fan of doing this, no matter the situation. I have to say: I thought it was a funny dad thing to do, but it is surprisingly quite enjoyable. I also cannot escape dad jokes in the slightest. Do I make them? Not yet, but I unfortunately do think that some of them are really funny (don’t ever tell my dad I said that). I even followed an Instagram account during high school that is dedicated solely to dad jokes and was so worried that people would find it weird when they saw it on my screen that I unfollowed it. 

Even though I like to make fun of both of my parents, there are definitely worse people I could look up to and act like throughout my lifetime. Both of my parents are extremely supportive of my siblings and always want what is best for the people around them. They are loving and caring, and will always be there for their families, even if we poke fun at them occasionally (basically all of the time). 

Do I wish that I could wait a little longer before turning into my parents? Sure. Do I still want to be like them when I grow up? Definitely.

About the Contributor
Anna Maxwell, Arts and Life Editor
Anna Maxwell is the Arts and Life Editor for the Carroll News from Ashtabula, Ohio. She is a Freshman at John Carroll University who is an Undecided major. Anna has been writing for the Carroll News since the fall of 2023! In addition to writing for the Carroll News, she is also an Honors student here at John Carroll, and she is excited to continue writing in the years to come! When not writing, Anna can be found reading a new book, or binge-watching her favorite Netflix shows! She can also be found spending time with her friends and participating in events around campus! In the future, Anna aspires to become a writer of fiction novels, and also an editor for a well-known publishing company! To contact Anna, email her at [email protected].

