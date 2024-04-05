Student Government looks to future plans as end of the academic year approaches

As JCU nears the end of the 2023-24 school year, Student Government works to close out the semester by continuing to address important topics on the minds of students. President Morgan Anderson ‘25 notes the importance of focusing on students’ safety, wellbeing and morale to better the quality of the student experience here at JCU.

“This semester, Student Government has prioritized addressing the need to boost student morale in efforts to address student concerns and empower their wellbeing,” Anderson explained.

These changes will be made through a “programming-centric approach” by creating more events and spaces where students can voice their opinions, thoughts and concerns. Some of these would include “Blue Streak Fridays” where JCU students can show their school pride by wearing JCU colors and gear as well as a Town Hall on April 24 where students can ask administrators about issues related to campus safety, financial and academic concerns, and student life in general.

Student Government also wishes to reach out to students in a more direct way. “Additionally, on May 2, we will be hosting our first annual Student Government Gala, where we will honor Student Organizations and their hard work throughout the school year,” Anderson said. Through this event, Student Government hopes to recognize the many student organizations that provide Blue Streaks with community and the ability to pursue their passions.

Anderson also explained the Senate’s plans to support students beyond these events. “In addition to programming and events, we plan on passing a few pieces of legislation throughout the rest of the semester focused on student wellbeing. We have been working with the Dean of Students office and JCU EMS to expand on the implementation and education for Narcan on campus in efforts to make our shared spaces safer and prepared to respond quickly in emergency situations.”

Student safety, well-being and support continue to be a focus for the senators. The spring semester may be coming to a close, but Student Government aims to strive to support the student body into the next year and beyond.