[PODCAST] Beyond the Quad Episode #6 Part 1 and 2: Creativity, social media, digital media and more!

Join Tate in an insightful conversation with Matt Hribar covering creativity, social media dynamics, and career pathways in digital media. Part one explores how you can ignite your creativity and some ways you can practice being more creative and navigating social media platforms. Part two delves into strategies for building a successful career working on social media or with digital media in general. Matt Hribar, a versatile artist and social media specialist, shares his expertise from founding Starvolt Studios to shaping narratives at the Akron Art Museum and teaching digital media courses at John Carroll University. Follow The Beyond the Quad Podcast and leave us a five-star review on Spotify to support the show!
Episode #6 Part 1: Mastering creativity and social media
Episode #6 Part 2: Building a career in digital media and social media