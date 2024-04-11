TCN Tell All: a review of Candy Cloud in Willoughby, OH

Are you a boba fan? Do you have a hankering for sweet treats? Better yet, are you just dying to try something new! That is what Editor-in-Chief Laken Kincaid ’24 and JCU studios contributor Emily Medina ’27 did over their Easter break by taking a trip to a new drink shop in Willoughby, OH called Candy Cloud!

Candy Cloud just opened early March but has been serving both hungry and simply intrigued customers. With a decent sized menu from milkshakes to signature teas, there is something for everyone. The café also has a modern aesthetic that could be perfect for studying or just catching up with friends. Tune in to see if this new establishment lives up to the hype!

