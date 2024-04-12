Alissa at the apex: heavenly light

I never imagined that, at age 20, I would have the opportunity to watch a total solar eclipse in the solace of my backyard in quaint Amherst, Ohio. How could I ever predict that my eyes would witness one in my hometown or that they were even worth witnessing?

Well, the eclipse on April 8, 2024 was a special experience for all of humanity. Turning my head and seeing neighbors recline on their patios or front porches while I laid in a fortress of pillows and blankets was comforting, knowing that they shared the same excitement for this rarity as I did. We were all together, united under the alignment of the sun, moon and Earth.

Looking through my eclipse glasses and observing the moon pass in front of the sun little by little was entertaining, but I was more captivated by the constant power of the sun’s rays. Up until totality, the sky was a vibrant baby blue and streaks of jet fuel crisscrossed the sky. The slow eclipse of the moon failed to remove the resolute sun and its breathtaking light.

When the totality finally occurred, I joined the harmony of whistling, cheering and fireworks that could be heard throughout the neighborhood. Although, the darkened sky was eerie to behold because the birds stopped chirping and flew back to their nests, planets manifested above and the horizon was yellow like it would appear during a sunset or sunrise.

While it was spectacular, I instantly missed the sun’s warmth. I grew cold inside imagining a life without light—a life that simply wouldn’t survive. But, my joy relit when I realized that the light never went away, despite the moon eclipsing the sun and turning day into night.

In those brief four minutes, a halo of heavenly light formed around the moon. The darkness was illuminated as if the sun was actually engulfing the moon, not the other way around. Once the prevailing light defeated the temporary darkness, the birds warbled again and the bees buzzed around like nothing happened. This has affected me quite the opposite—I am forever changed by the eternal lamp within the darkness.

The next total solar eclipse in Ohio may not occur again in my lifetime, but that’s okay. I have heavenly light living in my memories.