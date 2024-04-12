Alissa at the apex: heavenly light

The news that keeps us Onward On!

The Carroll News
The news that keeps us Onward On!
Since 1925
The news that keeps us Onward On!

The Carroll News
Tap here to download our app!
The news that keeps us Onward On!

The Carroll News
Trending Stories
1
Party bus, Cabbie D, suffers from multiple damages including a dislodged bumper and a shattered windshield.

Notorious party bus "Cabbie D" struck on E 116th Street and Shaker Boulevard

2
Turntable vinyl record player on the background of their gray wooden boards. Needle on a vinyl record. Black vinyl record,Sound technology for DJ to mix & play music.

That funny feeling: the science behind nostalgia

3
Managing Editor Laken Kincaid writes about the end of Panic! At The Disco and their favorite of the groups albums.

Ranking Panic! At The Disco's albums following the group’s disbandment

4
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis displays the signed Parental Rights in Education, aka the Dont Say Gay bill, flanked by elementary school students during a news conference on Monday, March 28, 2022, at Classical Preparatory school in Shady Hills.

The irony behind Ron DeSantis’ Don’t Say Gay bill

5
In her second instalment on vulnerability and openness, Campus Editor Grace Sherban goes in depth on the differences between them.

Vulnerability and openness: why the difference matters

6
Managing Editor, Laken Kincaid, writes about Melanie Martinezs latest album, Portals.

The death of "Crybaby" and transporting through "Portals": Melanie Martinez album review

7
A recreation of Maurizio Cattelans Comedian.

Hot take: modern art sucks

8
Patrick Kane investigates the history of University Heights hub known as ORiellys Irish Bar.

Why there's only one bar in University Heights

9
A shot of a show at Lost Lands Festival.

Lost Lands: Home of Dinosaurs and Dubstep

10
Evan Smiths writes about the ticketing for this years Lost Lands music festival.

Lost Lands ticket sales skyrocket alongside new additions

Follow our Twitter
Polls
Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Alissa at the apex: heavenly light

Everyone was left forever changed after the total solar eclipse. Here’s my revelation.
Alissa Van Dress, Campus Editor
Apr 12, 2024
A+crescent+sun+captured+by+my+Uncle+Joes+phone+camera+during+the+Total+Solar+Eclipse+on+April+8%2C+2024.
Joseph B. Phillips
A crescent sun captured by my Uncle Joe’s phone camera during the Total Solar Eclipse on April 8, 2024.

I never imagined that, at age 20, I would have the opportunity to watch a total solar eclipse in the solace of my backyard in quaint Amherst, Ohio. How could I ever predict that my eyes would witness one in my hometown or that they were even worth witnessing?

Well, the eclipse on April 8, 2024 was a special experience for all of humanity. Turning my head and seeing neighbors recline on their patios or front porches while I laid in a fortress of pillows and blankets was comforting, knowing that they shared the same excitement for this rarity as I did. We were all together, united under the alignment of the sun, moon and Earth.

Looking through my eclipse glasses and observing the moon pass in front of the sun little by little was entertaining, but I was more captivated by the constant power of the sun’s rays. Up until totality, the sky was a vibrant baby blue and streaks of jet fuel crisscrossed the sky. The slow eclipse of the moon failed to remove the resolute sun and its breathtaking light.

When the totality finally occurred, I joined the harmony of whistling, cheering and fireworks that could be heard throughout the neighborhood. Although, the darkened sky was eerie to behold because the birds stopped chirping and flew back to their nests, planets manifested above and the horizon was yellow like it would appear during a sunset or sunrise.

While it was spectacular, I instantly missed the sun’s warmth. I grew cold inside imagining a life without light—a life that simply wouldn’t survive. But, my joy relit when I realized that the light never went away, despite the moon eclipsing the sun and turning day into night.

In those brief four minutes, a halo of heavenly light formed around the moon. The darkness was illuminated as if the sun was actually engulfing the moon, not the other way around. Once the prevailing light defeated the temporary darkness, the birds warbled again and the bees buzzed around like nothing happened. This has affected me quite the opposite—I am forever changed by the eternal lamp within the darkness.

The next total solar eclipse in Ohio may not occur again in my lifetime, but that’s okay. I have heavenly light living in my memories.
Leave a Comment
About the Contributor
Alissa Van Dress, Campus Editor
Alissa Van Dress is a junior English major from Amherst, Ohio. She has a concentration in professional writing with minors in business, creative writing and Spanish and Hispanic Studies. Previously, Alissa served as the copy editor at The Carroll News. In addition to her current role as campus editor, Alissa is a JCU football and basketball cheerleader, a writing consultant at the JCU Writing Center, works as a digital engagement ambassador for the JCU Carroll Fund, and serves on the visual arts committee for The Carroll Review. Also, she is honored to have co-founded the Theatre Club at John Carroll University. Other than writing, some of Alissa's favorite hobbies include musical theater, vocal performance, fashion, dance and cheerleading/acrobatics. After graduation, Alissa plans to write for children's entertainment.

To contact Alissa, email her at [email protected].

The Carroll News

The news that keeps us Onward On!
The Carroll News
Lombardo Student Center
1 John Carroll Boulevard
University Heights, OH 44118
© 2024 All comments require approval by The Carroll News before they are posted. All comments require registration by the user and must include the identity of the commentator. All original content published on carrollnews.org is the property of The Carroll News and may not be sold or distributed without express and predetermined permission by The Carroll News. • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

The Carroll News allows comments on articles to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks, or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and must be approved by a moderator to ensure that they meet these standards.
All The Carroll News Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *