[PODCAST] BTQ #8: Discovering your talents and gifts, and overcoming obstacles with Fr. Maurice Emelu

In the latest episode of The Beyond the Quad Podcast, listeners are invited on a transformative journey with host Tate Farinacci and guest Father Maurice N. Emelu. Together, they delve into the profound exploration of discerning and cultivating one’s talents and spiritual gifts, along with adopting a growth mindset to overcome life’s challenges.

Emelu is not only a Catholic priest of the Diocese of Orlu in Nigeria but also a distinguished academic and communication expert; currently serving as the director of the digital marketing & communication strategy graduate program and an assistant professor of communication at the Tim Russert Department of Communication at John Carroll University, Ohio.

As a first-generation US citizen from Nigeria, Emelu’s perspective is enriched by his cross-cultural background, offering a nuanced understanding of digital storytelling and communication in today’s global landscape. His dedication to promoting cross-cultural dialogue and understanding is evident in both his academic pursuits and his non-profit initiatives.

Emelu is also the founder of Gratia Vobis Ministries, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting cross-cultural faith communication and actions. His recent book, “Talents and Spiritual Gifts: what are you doing with yours?” serves as a cornerstone for the discussion in this episode, offering a variety of personal growth principles, spiritual wisdom, and practical advice.

With a diverse educational background including a Ph.D. in Philosophy from Liverpool Hope University, UK, and a Master’s degree in Communication Management from JCU, Emelu brings a wealth of knowledge to the conversation. His research interests span from digital media studies to frame analysis and from media aesthetics to human-centered digital design methodologies.

Beyond his academic and pastoral endeavors, Father Maurice is deeply committed to amplifying minority voices and exploring the intersection of faith and digital media. He is currently involved in various projects, including documenting untold stories of minority cultures and developing innovative digital courses for faith-based organizations.

Throughout the episode, Emelu shares insights gleaned from his lived experiences, guiding listeners through the process of recognizing and harnessing their unique talents and spiritual gifts. With the guidance of Emelu, listeners are empowered to embark on a journey of self-discovery and personal growth.