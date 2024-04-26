John Carroll offers teach out partnerships for Notre Dame College students

Following the closure of Notre Dame College in May 2024, John Carroll has opened its arms to students wishing to continue their education at a Jesuit institution. While Notre Dame’s closure has been discussed extensively, one looming question remains: what does JCU’s teach-out program look like for these students?

Students currently enrolled at NDC are eligible for the teach-out partnership if they have earned 60 or more credit hours, are in good academic standing at the time of admission and if they have a major that aligns with an area of study available at John Carroll. Those interested who meet this criteria will be given the opportunity to complete an abbreviated application that asks for demographic and academic information as well as documentation like an unofficial transcript and a degree audit.

“For students who have 60 credits to junior or senior status, if we are a teach-out partner… then they could apply,” JCU President Alan Miciak told The Carroll News. “They’re kind of guaranteed their credit transfer and a path to completion in two years.”

NDC students in this program are also asked to provide their financial aid award letter to create an estimate for students engaging with this program. However, John Carroll cannot offer funds that cover a student’s athletic scholarship that they received because of the university’s status as a Division III institution compared to Notre Dame’s Division II status. What can be guaranteed is automatic admission, net price matching and no lost credit.

“We guarantee that they will be able to graduate on the same timeframe as they would have at NDC,” AnnMarie Virost, John Carroll’s associate director of Transfer Admission, told The Carroll News.

This success comes from the university’s promise to help teach-out students “transition with ease” to John Carroll. Current NDC students are invited to not only peruse John Carroll’s online resources but also visit campus via the shuttle buses that pick up at the Notre Dame parking lots.

As of April 9, Virost confirmed that 67 students have applied to the teach-out program and that number is expected to increase. Most of these applications are in the areas of education, psychology and business. There are some notable missing undergraduate programs from the posted offerings as nursing is not in the picture.

“We are unable to offer nursing as a teach out program, but our nursing faculty and staff are working diligently to support NDC students transfer into the nursing program at JCU,” Virost continued.

Overall, the John Carroll community has put its best foot forward to welcome these teach-out students amidst the turmoil in the higher education realm. Currently, it is unknown how current Blue Streaks will adapt to a new presence on campus or how the Falcons will navigate their first semester. However, the administration is hoping for the best.

“I think we’re happy to have the students here, we’d like to help them,” Miciak concluded. “This seemed like the best way to make that happen.”

Those interested in learning more about the John Carroll teach-out program can click here.