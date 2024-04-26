The news that keeps us Onward On!

John Carroll offers teach out partnerships for Notre Dame College students

Laken Kincaid, Editor-in-Chief
Apr 26, 2024
The+Grasselli+Bell+Tower+is+a+landmark+of+John+Carroll+and+all+that+the+university+offers.
Alissa Van Dress
The Grasselli Bell Tower is a landmark of John Carroll and all that the university offers.

Following the closure of Notre Dame College in May 2024, John Carroll has opened its arms to students wishing to continue their education at a Jesuit institution. While Notre Dame’s closure has been discussed extensively, one looming question remains: what does JCU’s teach-out program look like for these students?

Students currently enrolled at NDC are eligible for the teach-out partnership if they have earned 60 or more credit hours, are in good academic standing at the time of admission and if they have a major that aligns with an area of study available at John Carroll. Those interested who meet this criteria will be given the opportunity to complete an abbreviated application that asks for demographic and academic information as well as documentation like an unofficial transcript and a degree audit.

“For students who have 60 credits to junior or senior status, if we are a teach-out partner… then they could apply,” JCU President Alan Miciak told The Carroll News. “They’re kind of guaranteed their credit transfer and a path to completion in two years.”

NDC students in this program are also asked to provide their financial aid award letter to create an estimate for students engaging with this program. However, John Carroll cannot offer funds that cover a student’s athletic scholarship that they received because of the university’s status as a Division III institution compared to Notre Dame’s Division II status. What can be guaranteed is automatic admission, net price matching and no lost credit.

“We guarantee that they will be able to graduate on the same timeframe as they would have at NDC,” AnnMarie Virost, John Carroll’s associate director of Transfer Admission, told The Carroll News.

This success comes from the university’s promise to help teach-out students “transition with ease” to John Carroll. Current NDC students are invited to not only peruse John Carroll’s online resources but also visit campus via the shuttle buses that pick up at the Notre Dame parking lots.

As of April 9, Virost confirmed that 67 students have applied to the teach-out program and that number is expected to increase. Most of these applications are in the areas of education, psychology and business. There are some notable missing undergraduate programs from the posted offerings as nursing is not in the picture.

“We are unable to offer nursing as a teach out program, but our nursing faculty and staff are working diligently to support NDC students transfer into the nursing program at JCU,” Virost continued.

Overall, the John Carroll community has put its best foot forward to welcome these teach-out students amidst the turmoil in the higher education realm. Currently, it is unknown how current Blue Streaks will adapt to a new presence on campus or how the Falcons will navigate their first semester. However, the administration is hoping for the best.

“I think we’re happy to have the students here, we’d like to help them,” Miciak concluded. “This seemed like the best way to make that happen.”

Those interested in learning more about the John Carroll teach-out program can click here.
About the Contributors
Laken Kincaid
Laken Kincaid, Editor-in-Chief
Laken Kincaid is the Editor-in-Chief for The Carroll News from Beckley, West Virginia. They are a senior at John Carroll University who is double majoring in political science and communications (digital media) and minoring in leadership development. Laken has written for The Carroll News since the start of their freshman year and has previously served as a staff reporter, campus section editor and managing editor of the paper. They have received 18 Best of SNO awards, a Society of Professional Journalists Mark of Excellence award for Region 4 and two honorable mentions from the College Media Association. They have also been recognized by universities like Georgetown for their investigative reports. Additionally, they also write political satire for The Hilltop Show and feature stories on global poverty for The Borgen Project. In addition to their involvement with The Carroll News, Laken is involved with the Kappa Delta sorority, the speech and debate team, the Center for Student Diversity and Inclusion, the Improv club and other organizations. They also serve as the news director for WJCU 88.7, John Carroll's own radio station, and as the president for John Carroll's Society of Professional Journalists chapter.  Laken also started their own national nonprofit organization known as Art with the Elderly which they have won the President's Volunteer Service Award and the Humanity Rising Award for. When not writing, Laken can be found doing graphic design for their internship with Union Home Mortgage or working as a resident assistant and peer learning facilitator on campus. Laken also enjoys skiing and watching true crime documentaries. In the future, Laken hopes to become a political journalist for a national news organization or to be a campaign commercial editor for politicians. To contact Laken, email them at [email protected].
Alissa Van Dress
Alissa Van Dress, Campus Editor
Alissa Van Dress is a junior English major from Amherst, Ohio. She has a concentration in professional writing with minors in business, creative writing and Spanish and Hispanic Studies. Previously, Alissa served as the copy editor at The Carroll News. In addition to her current role as campus editor, Alissa is a JCU football and basketball cheerleader, a writing consultant at the JCU Writing Center, works as a digital engagement ambassador for the JCU Carroll Fund, and serves on the visual arts committee for The Carroll Review. Also, she is honored to have co-founded the Theatre Club at John Carroll University. Other than writing, some of Alissa's favorite hobbies include musical theater, vocal performance, fashion, dance and cheerleading/acrobatics. After graduation, Alissa plans to write for children's entertainment.

To contact Alissa, email her at [email protected].

