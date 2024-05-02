The news that keeps us Onward On!

The Carroll News
The Carroll News
Anna’s Adventures: my freshman year of college is almost over

Anna Maxwell, Arts and Life Editor
May 2, 2024
Anna+Maxwell+and+her+friends+at+the+Welcome+Back+Concert+2023+on+the+Hamlin+Quad.+
Elaina Magel
Anna Maxwell and her friends at the Welcome Back Concert 2023 on the Hamlin Quad.

I can’t believe it has already been a little over a year since I first stepped foot on John Carroll University’s campus. Even though it seems cliche, I could not stop thinking about this university after taking my first tour. JCU was the only small school I applied to; though I figured I would go to Kent State like my brother, I quickly changed my mind and worked to find a way to get here after seeing the campus. 

I do not remember all of the specifics of the tour except getting shown both The Carroll News and WJCU by our very own Grace Sherban ‘25, editor-in-chief. Everyone on campus seemed kind, and I have yet to have a poor experience with the people I spend time with. I went on another tour and to Admitted Students Day to meet some of my future classmates before living here in the fall. 

I soon discovered John Carroll gives many of their students wonderful, experiential learning opportunities. Since I learn best through experience, I knew it would be a great place for me. I began writing at The Carroll News early last fall and I am currently finishing Radio Boot Camp, hoping to DJ at WJCU next semester.

It is shocking to think that in just over one week I will be moving out of Campion Hall and never returning to my freshman dorm room. When I come back next year, I will not participate in Streak Week and have awkward conversations with people I don’t quite know but want to spend time with. I will not be shown around campus by Aliyah Shamatta ‘24 or Kara Grose ‘25 but instead will already know exactly where to go.

Honestly, I am still counting down the days until I get to enjoy the glorious days of summer I am also double-checking Canvas all of the time to ensure that all of my assignments are complete before we head into finals week. Although I am feeling some stress and restlessness to go home and spend time with my hometown family and friends for three months, I also feel a sense of sadness that this year has flown by much faster than I could have imagined. 

I joined organizations like Theatre Club that have opened me up to new experiences and lots of laughter and joy and have unfortunately also said goodbye to some friends who decided to transfer. I’ve tried new things, like Condado with Abbey Baron ‘27 and two trivia nights where I won $5 after coming in second place during a rock, paper and scissors match. I’ve even regretted not going to events and am ready to return next year with an even larger “yes” mentality as I move throughout the next three years.

As I look back, even though I was continuously stressed during my first semester, I cannot find a moment that I regret experiencing when I chose to get involved. I have met wonderful people here at JCU, and they are part of the reason why I am eternally grateful that I did not go to Kent State. Even though I love my brother (you didn’t hear that from me), I have enjoyed learning more about myself and getting a chance to be on my own; making relationships with new students that I now cannot imagine life without. 

Thank you John Carroll for a wonderful first year of college and here’s to three more.

Anna Maxwell
Anna Maxwell doing homework on a sunny day near Campion Hall.

About the Contributor
Anna Maxwell
Anna Maxwell, Arts and Life Editor
Anna Maxwell is the Arts and Life Editor for the Carroll News from Ashtabula, Ohio. She is a Freshman at John Carroll University who is an Undecided major. Anna has been writing for the Carroll News since the fall of 2023! In addition to writing for the Carroll News, she is also an Honors student here at John Carroll, and she is excited to continue writing in the years to come! When not writing, Anna can be found reading a new book, or binge-watching her favorite Netflix shows! She can also be found spending time with her friends and participating in events around campus! In the future, Anna aspires to become a writer of fiction novels, and also an editor for a well-known publishing company! To contact Anna, email her at [email protected].

