The Carroll News
Since 1925
The Carroll News
The Carroll News
Summer spots in your hometown to take your college friends

Anna Maxwell, Arts and Life Editor
May 2, 2024
A+summer+spot+at+a+bay+in+Maine%2C+one+of+the+many+spots+to+take+college+friends.+
Anna Maxwell
A summer spot at a bay in Maine, one of the many spots to take college friends.

As this school year is coming to an end, many John Carroll University students are heading back to their hometowns for the summer, leaving most of their classmates and friends behind. At home, many have go-to summer hang-out spots and activities they can share with their campus friends throughout the break. These experiences allow students to form closer connections with their college friends and bridge the divide between school and home. Summer break is the perfect opportunity because everyone is free from worrying about deadlines and finals. Here are some great places to take your friends, that are most likely in or close to your hometown, this summer:

     1. Your childhood home

This seems like a no-brainer, but even if you moved to another house, showing friends a childhood home is a perfect way for them to understand your roots. If you still live there, you can show them your room (or let them stay there with you) and it gives them a glimpse into who you were before John Carroll. Your childhood room is a great representation of who you truly are. 

    2. A bowling alley or mini-golf course

Going to one of these spots showcases you and your friends’ competitive side. During busy class schedules and loads of assignments, college friends tend to support each others’ efforts, but that can all change when presented with a game of bowling or a round of mini-golf. Competition brings out the best and worst in people, so it is a fantastic opportunity to learn more about your friends and recount old stories about previous games and challenges. 

    3. Movie theater

Movie theaters, especially if it is a drive-in, are a fun place to go when you want to enjoy summer in the comfort of air conditioning with a bucket of popcorn and a comically large cup of soda. When you take your friends, you can all experience a new movie together while remaining in your hometown, and you will remember that experience every time you return to that same theater later on without them. 

    4. A local restaurant

Whether the only restaurant in your town is a Denny’s or Michelin Star quality, taking your friends to your favorite local restaurant is a great way to show off your hometown and make memories that will last when your college friends retreat to their towns. Additionally, you can all reminisce about the school year and it familiarizes your friends with the typical atmosphere of your town. After this night out, your friends will finally understand why you rave or complain about the food at this eatery. 

     5. A park or beach

Taking a day out in nature with your JCU friends is a wonderful thing to do during the summer especially if you all love to lay out in the sun or go on hikes. Finding a nearby park or beach to spend a day at allows you to have fun with your friends and finally relax after all of the troubles you encountered this past school year. This destination also makes for interesting people-watching, which can give your college friends more context for how you were raised in the environment. 

     6. A local ice cream parlor

Finally, on your last night out, taking your college friends to your most popular ice cream shop can end their getaway with a bang. They can share laughs and memories from time spent with you in your hometown while also indulging in a decadent, sweet treat. There is nothing quite like a night spent under the lights of an ice cream shop in your hometown, and you can cherish this fond memory for many summers to come. You could even make it a yearly tradition.

All in all, even if your hometown is considered boring or in the middle of nowhere, these are great, low-budget ways to spend time with your college friends over the summer and show them where you grew up. Even if these spots seem lackluster to you, you might find your friends starstruck and in love with your hometown and its unique personality. 
About the Contributor
Anna Maxwell
Anna Maxwell, Arts and Life Editor
Anna Maxwell is the Arts and Life Editor for the Carroll News from Ashtabula, Ohio. She is a Freshman at John Carroll University who is an Undecided major. Anna has been writing for the Carroll News since the fall of 2023! In addition to writing for the Carroll News, she is also an Honors student here at John Carroll, and she is excited to continue writing in the years to come! When not writing, Anna can be found reading a new book, or binge-watching her favorite Netflix shows! She can also be found spending time with her friends and participating in events around campus! In the future, Anna aspires to become a writer of fiction novels, and also an editor for a well-known publishing company! To contact Anna, email her at [email protected].

