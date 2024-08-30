Mike Patterson emphasizes personal development through growth

Sports Editor Mike Patterson reflects on his journey at JCU thus far.

As we’re all kicking off the school year, I’m sure a lot of The Carroll News readers are wondering who is this new editor for the sports section.

Before this story, you may have known me as the bigger guy with dreadlocks who seemed to be introverted in several spots on campus including the cafeteria. Or you might have seen my face and say that’s the guy I used to see shooting around in the recreation gym. If you’re wondering why you don’t see me there as much, long story short my ankles suck! Hopefully, by the end of the year, you’ll know me as the guy who’s upheld this section’s level of comfort and belonging.

Starting my collegiate journey three years ago, sports have been a huge part of me finding my belonging.

It began with being accepted into the basketball program with open arms. Even though I was on the team for only one season, I am more than grateful for the memories and relationships that I built during that period.

I’m also grateful for this period because it led me to get involved with our sports information department. Building the experience and confidence to commentate games and write recaps has given me only a glimpse into what I can achieve in the sports world. Being able to cover basketball games alongside guys like Brendan Kantz and Danny Gibel are memories I just won’t forget.

I’ve even gained the confidence to interact with a new sport. I have enough confidence where I’m comfortable to write about it, or even take a Muay Thai class. Something I wouldn’t be able to do without people like Joe Ginley, JCU’s Sports Information Director, instilling confidence in me.

As I look back and reflect on my three years here on campus, not one game I called, recap I wrote or any GPA I earned is my crowning achievement. My true greatest achievement is that I am learning to challenge and push myself out of my comfort zone. New heights that taught me lifelong lessons and showed me the things I can achieve.

If you told me three years ago that I’d be confident enough to chase a leadership role like being an editor, I would’ve laughed. Yet here I am!

I don’t say all of this to just talk about what I’ve done here or even to sell you on my low-quality mixed martial arts abilities. I say all of this to say that I am ready to grow into this role and push myself to fulfill it the best way I can this year.

That’s the same thing I want to encourage you to do as well. Find ways to push yourself and grow into the best version you can possibly be.

I’m looking forward to a great year!