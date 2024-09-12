Ryan’s Take: NFL week two predictions

CJ Alexander, Flickr Ryan Parlin makes his predictions for NFL week two match-ups

Week 1 Prediction Results: 13-3

Last week I was close to a clean sweep. The 1:00 p.m. window on Sunday was my downfall. Three of my predictions were off: Patriots vs. Bengals, Falcons vs. Steelers, and Cardinals vs. Bills.

Thursday, Sept. 12 at 8:15 p.m.

Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins

In their week one matchups, both teams had their early struggles, but managed to win the game in the end. Bills quarterback Josh Allen looked very impressive accounting for four total touchdowns, while Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw for over 300 yards. Currently, the weather forecast calls for rain throughout the contest, and, historically Tua has played poorly in bad weather. The Bills will dominate in Miami.

Bills win 31-20

Sunday, Sept. 15 at 1:00 p.m.

San Francisco 49ers vs. Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings played well in week one, beating the New York Giants 28-6. Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold completed 79% of his passes and threw two touchdowns. Despite the Vikings week one success, their luck will run out against one of the most talented rosters in the NFL. The 49ers handled business against the Jets week one without their running back Christian McCaffery. Upon McCaffery’s return this week, the 49ers will dominate and he will score multiple touchdowns.

49ers win 42-13

Cleveland Browns vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars are coming off a heartbreaking loss to the Dolphins after blowing a 10-point lead at the half. The Browns got crushed by the Cowboys, and Deshaun Watson once again reminded Cleveland fans why he is the most overpaid player in the NFL. However, their offensive line had trouble in both the run and pass game. Jacksonville will prioritize pressuring Watson while on defense, and feed their running backs throughout the contest. Cleveland’s offensive struggles will be their downfall.

Jaguars win 24-13

Buccaneers vs. Lions

Tampa Bay had a strong performance in week one versus the Commanders, quarterback Baker Mayfield threw four touchdown passes in a 37-20 win. The Lions are coming off an overtime thriller versus the Rams where they won 26-20. The Lions certainly did not play their best game but still managed to dominate the line of scrimmage rushing for over 160 yards. I expect Amon-Ra St. Brown will be more involved, as he was only targeted six times and had 13 yards last week. While this game will be close, the Lions are the better overall team and will improve their record to 2-0.

Lions win 27-21

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Carolina Panthers

The Chargers had a strong win week one versus their division rival, the Las Vegas Raiders. Carolina got blown out 47-10 by the Saints. I expect Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh to keep his game plan the same as last week, run to wear down the opposing defense. The Chargers will win big to improve to 2-0 on the season.

Chargers win 31-7

Indianapolis Colts vs. Green Bay Packers

Both teams suffered heartbreaking losses in week one, the Packers loss came at a much higher cost with their QB Jordan Love now injured for the next three to six weeks. Before his injury this game was going to likely be a tossup, but now it tilts much more in the Colt’s favor. If Anthony Richardson can improve on his accuracy from week one, Indianapolis wins easily.

Colts win 30-14

New York Giants vs. Washington Commanders

This game presents an interdivisional matchup between two teams whose first games, quite frankly, couldn’t have gone much worse. Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels fumbled three times and Giants QB Daniel Jones threw two interceptions one of which was returned for a touchdown. I think Daniels takes a big leap forward in week two to play a much cleaner game and the Commanders will win.

Commanders win 24-17

New York Jets vs. Tennessee Titans

The Titans are coming off an embarrassing loss to the Bears where they blew a 17-0 lead, they had less than 150 yards of total offense. Aaron Rodgers led teams typically have no problem gaining 150 yards in one half so this will certainly be a challenge for the Titans. The Jets are looking for a bounce back win after their week one loss, and they will get that here.

Jets win 31-17

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore lost their opening game to the Kansas City Chiefs in a rather controversial manner. Quarterback Lamar Jackson threw a pass to tight end Isiah Likely in the back of the endzone and it was initially ruled a touchdown. The replay overturned the call and time expired. Lamar Jackson missed some big throws down the stretch that if he connected would not have put the game in the refs hands. The Raiders on the other hand struggled immensely on offense. They had trouble slowing down the Chargers ground game. Facing the Baltimore Ravens does the Raiders no favors as the Ravens arguably have the best running combo in the league with Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry. Ravens will win big.

Ravens win 38-13

New Orleans Saints vs. Dallas Cowboys

The Saints, coming off an absolutely dominant performance in week one versus the Carolina Panthers, their team put up 47 points. Dallas dominated Cleveland scoring 33 points. The Cowboys offense did not play a good game, the Browns offense put their defense in a bad position throughout the game. New Orleans’ success will continue as they upset the Cowboys in Dallas.

Saints win 23-21

Seattle Seahawks vs. New England Patriots

Both teams won their respective games by six points in week one. The Patriots shocked all, beating the Bengals with a roster lacking superstars. The Patriots defense will keep this game close, but the Seahawks will win in the end.

Seahawks win 21-13

Sunday, Sept. 15 at 4:05 p.m. and 4:25 p.m.

Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals

Both teams faced difficult road games in week one and both came up short. Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp appears to be healthy again and back to his 2021 triple-crown form. The Rams did likely lose receiver Puka Nacua for an extended amount of time in their opener. The Cardinals played the Bills tougher than many people expected despite Marvin Harrison Jr. only catching one pass. The Rams bounce back in a big way and win.

Rams win 35-20

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Now that Joe Burrow has a 1-8 record in the first two games of the season for his career, the pick becomes obvious. Last year’s Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs will take care of business at home and Mahomes carries the day.

Chiefs win 35-20

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Denver Broncos

The Steelers won a big game last week in Atlanta without scoring a touchdown, the Broncos lost quite badly to the Seahawks even though it was not reflected in the score. Russell Wilson returns to Denver after being traded and has trouble getting readjusted to the altitude. The Broncos upset the Steelers in a low scoring game.

Broncos win 17-13

Sunday, Sept. 15 at 8:20 p.m.

Chicago Bears vs. Houston Texans

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams disappointed in his debut, only throwing for 93 yards despite picking up the win. The Texans have a much better offense than the Titans did last week so the Bears will have to move the ball better or this game will be ugly. The Texans will win big on Sunday night football.

Texans win 38-14

Monday, Sept. 16 at 8:15 p.m.

Atlanta Falcons vs. Philadelphia Eagles

The Atlanta offense struggled last week and the Eagles offense looked explosive besides a couple of Jalen Hurts turnovers early. The Falcons will not resolve their offensive issues in a week and the Eagles will win at home.

Eagles win 31-20