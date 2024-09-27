Cleveland rocks: bands in town Oct. 2024

House of Blues

Alec Benjamin Oct. 6 at 6:30 p.m.

Alec Benjamin burst onto the music scene in 2018 with his hit song, “Let Me Down Slowly,” becoming a mainstay on radio stations and amassing over 1.7 billion streams on Spotify. He is on the road again touring for his newest album, “12 Notes,” released on May 24 of this year. Benjamin is known for mixing both the genre conventions of pop and indie to produce songs that will connect with the general listener.

Dayglow Oct. 15 at 7:00 p.m.

Dayglow’s blend of indie and pop first graced listeners’ ears in 2019 when his debut album, “Fuzzybrain,” began gaining traction on TikTok. The album’s single, “Can I Call You Tonight?” captivated both social media users and serious music aficionados alike, leading to other songs like “Hot Rod” and “Listerine” growing in popularity. Now, Dayglow is touring his self-titled album, “Dayglow,” which was released recently on Sept. 13.

The Agora

Jim Henson’s Labyrinth: In Concert Oct. 7 at 7:00 p.m.

“Labyrinth” has become a cult-classic ever since it underperformed in the box office upon its 1986 original release. Now, it will not only be played on the big screen but a live orchestra will perform the score alongside the film. David Bowie plays a goblin king who traps a girl named Sarah in a labyrinth and gives her 13 hours to escape in exchange for her baby brother’s life. With live music and a passionate audience, “Labyrinth” looks to give viewers an immersive experience that will not soon be forgotten.

COIN Oct. 11 at 7:00 p.m.

The 2021 Welcome Back Concert headliner has moved from the main quad to the main stage of The Agora Ballroom as they tour around the nation promoting their new album, “I’m Not Afraid of Music Anymore.” This pop rock band’s biggest hits include “Talk Too Much” and “Crash My Car” which both epitomize the sound the band had become known for. The opening act, Aidan Bissett, gained popularity on TikTok with his song “More Than Friends” and will make his Cleveland debut.

Mahall’s and The Roxy

Bendigo Fletcher Oct. 16 at 7:00 p.m.

Bendigo Fletcher may sound like the name of an indie-garage band but this group’s blend of ethereal vocals and acoustic guitars pair well with the folk genre. Their biggest hit, “Sugar in the Creek,” sounds straight out of the 1960s folk movement and would perfectly match the ambiance of a summer night’s campfire.

Bratz vs. Barbie: Club Dance Party Oct. 4 at 8:00 p.m.

While Mahall’s is known for its concerts, bar and bowling lanes, the dance parties have become a staple of this venue’s charm. The Bratz vs. Barbie dance party will play the summer’s biggest hits from Charlie XCX and Chappell Roan alongside bubblegum hits of the y2k era.