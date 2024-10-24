What spooky season looks like around JCU

Whether it is inflatables of Frankenstein, skeletons in the yard, leaves falling on the ground or jack-o-lanterns illuminating the night, “spooky season” is currently in full swing for preparations for Halloween.

Northeast Ohio and communities around John Carroll University offer many activities related to fall and Halloween. From a cornfield to a haunted house and trick or treating, there are many opportunities around campus.

The Haunted House restaurant, located in Cleveland Heights, offers tricks and treats with their themed menu and drinks. This includes actors who go around the restaurant and come up when it is least expected. Whether it is the ambiance, actors or food, there is something for everyone.

To extend the spooky experience, try out the Bloodview Haunted House, located in Broadview Heights. Bloodview offers free parking and onsite concessions. Tickets cost $20 for a single walk-through and is located less than 30 minutes from John Carroll.

Looking for a nighttime experience? The City of Willoughby offers a ghost walk every year. It’s an opportunity to “Experience Willoughby like never before! Ghostly haunts connect with history, legend, mysteries and suspense!” Tickets start at $20 and include a lantern tour in addition to a 1.8-mile walk around the city.

If being spooked is not your cup of tea, Patterson’s Fruit Farm may be more your speed. Peyton Trentanelli ‘25 said “There are tractor rides and kettle corn. There are trails also. It is cool and fun!” located in Chesterland, Ohio, it offers a magnitude of items including slushies, apple cider, shopping and apple picking. Hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fall is another staple of the fall and Halloween seasons. As week 10 approaches in high school football, Reilly Lewis ‘27, states that high school football games are also fun to go to. “I would recommend a high school football game. There is nothing like being outside in the cold and watching them. Especially my old high school, West Geauga.”

Many of these places and more offer group passes for friends and family members alike. The city of University Heights is also hosting trick or treating on Oct. 31. The city does have regulated times from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Whether it is the fall aspect or the spooks and scares, Northeast Ohio has it all. Anything from kid-friendly to adult-rated, there is something for everyone. But, look behind you!