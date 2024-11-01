Chris Golson ’25: Leading JCU Football on and off the field

For the past four years, Chris Golson ’25 has been a cornerstone of the John Carroll football team. The Ohio native has had an outstanding career stemming all the way from his high school days. Golson managed nine varsity letters in high school, was named captain of his school’s football team, and earned First Team MAC DB and First Team NEO DB.

When choosing colleges where he can further his football career, Golson said the rigorous academics are what brought him to John Carroll. Despite beginning his education at the Boler College of Business, Golson made the decision to change his major to psychology. Though a psychology major now, Golson was initially drawn to the Boler College of Business.

The outside linebacker expressed how being an athlete in college forces you to constantly be at the top of your game, whether in academics or athletics. But he also shared the joy he feels when playing football.

“I also enjoy just being able to feel like a younger kid again playing the game I love in college. I always say I’ll stop playing when I stop having fun and I haven’t stopped having fun yet,” Golson said.

Though it isn’t always about having fun, Golson said. He has faced many challenges throughout his career, the worst being that he is not able to play this season. Recently, Golson suffered an ACL and meniscus tear..

As team captain, he expresses how hard it is to be there for the team as the person they knew him as “I want to be there for the guys but it’s hard when I can’t be the same person they know me as or I know myself as,” said Golson He shared that’s the biggest challenge he has had to face.

But he still has much to look forward to as he prepares for graduation. He hopes to graduate with a bachelor’s degree in psychology. Currently, he has a job working with adults with developmental disabilities, and later on, he hopes to work with his father in a private practice as a therapist. , but he states that wouldn’t come until after he comes back to John Carroll to earn his graduate degree.

When asked about any advice he had to give, Golson had plenty to share. For high school students going through the college recruiting process, he says what matters first is the strength of the school. He exclaims that a lot of Division Three athletes don’t see a sports career for themselves after college, and so it is extremely important to also consider academics throughout the process. He also shared the importance of bonding with possible future teammates, “Then what comes next is honestly the vibe you get from your recruiter and the people who take care of you on an overnight (visit),”. said Golson

He experienced a lot throughout his time at John Carroll as a student and an athlete, Golson has experienced many successes and setbacks that have taught him. He’s been through countless victories, but also many setbacks. From his experience as a student-athlete at JCU, Golson has learned how to tackle responsibilities on and off the field. , and how to keep a steady balance with school work and practice. He’s learned how to prepare himself for his future and credits his coaches, teammates, and friends for helping him through that direction.