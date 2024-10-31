Being fashion-forward for fall 2024

Liudmyla Shalimova One of the many outfit options to include in a fashion-forward fall wardrobe.

As the chill of the autumn season finally solidifies, settling over campus like an icy blanket, it’s time to tuck away the summer clothes for good. Fold up the tank tops and denim shorts and shove them in the back of your drawers; send them home with family, even. Make room for a different assortment of essentials to reflect the season. Of course, you do not need to purchase new pieces for every year simply to feel “on top” of these current trends. Just because pieces are trending right now does not mean that they aren’t timeless. Ultimately, the fun is in finding pieces you already own that can be worn or appreciated in new ways, inspired by the current styling trends. With that being said, here are some of the defining fashion trends of autumn 2024 thus far.

Leopard Print

This pattern has never truly been out of style. It was extremely popular during the 90s and Y2K era, then returned around the 2010s, and has yet again made an appearance this year. Leopard and other animal prints are a fun and funky way of introducing some dimension into your outfit. Leopard print shirts have become staple “going-out” tops across college campuses and beyond. Leopard print jeans make for a neutral-toned, versatile statement piece. However, leopard print can still be classy, adding interest to everyday workwear. As an added bonus, animal-print clothing makes for an easy Halloween costume if you’re stumped or in a pinch!

Dainty Shoes

If you’re not quite ready to let go of the ease of a simple summer sandal, dainty shoes are perfect for this season. These entail mary janes, ballet flats or even low strappy heels. Shoes like this are versatile and great to add a little bit of extra style to a simple or casual outfit; they pair with jeans better than you’d think. Fall is the best time to include these in your outfits, since the winter snowfall has not yet begun, and you have not yet begun to worry about keeping your feet warm.

Tall Boots

Yet another popular shoe this season, the tall boot has made its routine resurgence. Tall boots were very popular with skinny jeans during the 2010s, until the height of boots shrunk to classic ankle-style Dr. Martens. Now, however, the chunky, 70s-esque tall boot has become a staple for dressy outfits, paired spectacularly with a mini skirt. In particular, across many Internet spaces the Frye company has become the most popular brand to splurge upon.

Skirts

The perfect match to a pair of tall boots is the mini skirt. More specifically, those of a riskily short length have returned from the 90s and early 2000s. A simple black mini skirt pairs well with practically anything. It creates a great contrast with a larger, cozy top. On the other hand, the maxi skirt has also had a massive surge in popularity. Flowy white skirts defined the summer and continue to be worn in the fall, only now with sweaters and coats. The denim maxi skirt has caused a lot of debate: many people think that it looks ultra-conservative while many others incorporate it into their regular casual wardrobe. Skirts of any length make excellent autumnal outfits, from nicer to more casual.

Big Sweaters

Lastly, a common joy of the colder weather is being able to snuggle up in a large, warm piece of clothing. Over the past few years, “grandpa sweaters” have become the hottest items to pick up at second-hand stores, and for good reason. The craftsmanship of vintage sweaters is far better than sweaters nowadays, and stumbling upon a funky pattern at a thrift store is a treat. Oversized sweaters are easy to throw over any outfit for a little extra warmth and are easily paired with your closet as a whole.

These are just a few of the most popular pieces of this autumn. Social media, particularly Pinterest, offers boundless inspiration at the tap of a finger, and it is easy to find something that calls to you and inspires you. Participating in trends, while fun, is not necessary for authentic self-expression. However, taking the opportunity to incorporate some new yet timeless changes into your wardrobe is a fun activity to embark on this season!