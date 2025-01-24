Kore Sharpley’s experiences bring excitement for new role at JCU

IMC Department Kore Sharpley steps into a new role at JCU as the assistant athletic director for Student Success and Leadership

Kore Sharpley remembers when he was a student-athlete at The Ohio State University working through the challenges of balancing school and sports. Those challenges motivate him as he begins a new role as assistant athletic director for Student Success and Leadership at John Carroll University.

“Being a former student-athlete myself, I understand the challenges and rewards of [it]…The time commitment is tremendous especially when you’re trying to become excellent,” said Sharpley.

He has been a part of John Carroll’s staff for three years now, working two years as an academic success advisor. Switching to a position where he will work more closely with student-athletes is something he is ready for. He is excited for the opportunity to support them the same way he was back when he was a student.

“I didn’t start out really strong in my academic experience during my undergraduate years. But I learned something along the way that helped me tap into my potential and ended up becoming a dean’s list student.”

“There were people in place on campus that supported me, that helped me achieve that potential. Now that I have the opportunity to give back you say, it’s just an honor and a privilege,” said Sharpley.

Furthermore, his experiences not only affect his excitement in beginning the role, but also motivate him when he thinks about the ideal vision of his John Carroll legacy. He wants to bring athletes newfound perspectives of looking at life, goals and more that will stick with them for their whole lives.

“At the end of the day, your athletic and academic achievements should be something that’s building towards something greater in your life.” he said, “I just hope that I can contribute something maybe along the lines of perspective of personal excellence.”

In addition to the legacy he wants to leave behind at John Carroll, Sharpley’s experiences are also tied to his hobbies. In his free time, he enjoys watching mixed martial arts. He recalled meeting former Ultimate Fighting Championship Champions Mark Coleman and Kevin Randleman.

“I’m a big mixed martial arts fan, started out when I was in High school watching UFC. For those that follow the sport they’ll recognize the names, Mark Coleman and Kevin Randleman. I would see them in the practice room there. They would still come in and workout and things like that. They kind of inspired me to go to another level in terms of my athletic pursuits,” said Sharpley.

He also enjoys outdoor activities like camping. He attributes that to his neighbor which he said had a lot of wooded areas.