100 years of Black History in JCU Sports

Black History Month coming to an end calls for a time to highlight the course of Black History in JCU sports. Trailblazers dating back to the 1920s have paved the way for Black athletes today. These athletes went into the professional world and made impacts well beyond University Heights.

Archie Lewis, the first Black athlete in JCU history, must be acknowledged. He contributed to the football and track and field programs. With Lewis, the Blue Streaks faced off against the Marine Devil Dogs five times and won one game. In the 14-7 win Lewis caught an interception.

Another trailblazer to mention is 1984 JCU Hall of Fame inductee Oliver Dawson. He was the first African American to be inducted into the JCU Hall of Fame. He was the second scoring leader on the basketball team from 1931-1934. He was a number one singles player in tennis and also had contributions on the football team. After departing from University Heights, he made his mark at South Carolina State. He won championships while coaching football, tennis, basketball and golf. He was inducted into their Hall of Fame in 1983.

The last pioneer to mention is Burrell Shields. JCU has a number of alumni who have made it to the NFL and Shields was one of the first to do so. He played defense, special teams and offense as a Blue Streak. During his senior season he averaged four yards per carry, with multiple touchdowns. He also caught 11 passes for 142 yards and two touchdowns while returning 22 punts. He was drafted 72nd overall by the Cleveland Browns as well as playing for the Baltimore Colts and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Nonetheless, you can’t examine the state of Black History at JCU without briefly looking into its foundation. When thinking about African American History as of late at JCU, former track and field athlete Taylor Anthony ’23 is a name to mention. During her first season in 2020 she was ranked 16th in the country for the 60m dash. In 2021 she was a NCAA National Qualifier in the 100m dash and the 4×100. She also was named an Academic All-American. Her personal records include 7.23 seconds in the 55m, 7.76 in the 60m, 12.18 in the 100m and 25.84 in the 200m.

This former campus editor for The Carroll News kept herself busy with several extracurriculars. She did work editing software and audio with JCU Studios (now JC-TV), ran track and interned with Fox8 News, NBC and the Center for Student Diversity and Inclusion. She also earned the CAB Four Year Scholarship. Anthony accepted a position as a morning reporter with WKBW Buffalo in Sept. 2024.

She is happy that her story can be seen as inspiration to those who come after her.

“It would absolutely be an honor to know that I was a part of a legacy that paved the way for that next generation of students whether that be Black students or not… to know that I can pave the way and they see ‘Oh she did so I can do it too,’ that’s such an honor,” remarked Anthony.

Another name who has made an impact recently is Chase Toppin ’25. After transferring from Lake Erie College, Toppin made an instant impact. During his first year as a Blue Streak he only played eight games due to injury, but he averaged 18.8 points and 4.8 assists. In 2024 he won an OAC championship and was named Second Team All-OAC. During the championship campaign he averaged 10.3 points and 3.6 assists.

While eying another OAC championship he also has desires to coach one day. He currently runs LCT Training with Blue Streak point guard Luke Chicone ’26. LCT Training is a basketball program that works to develop the skills of young players in the area.

“I would love to go into coaching when my playing days are over; seeing the things they do on a daily basis has made me realize the sacrifices and the effort it takes to be a successful coach.” remarked Toppin.

Tyren Montgomery ’27 has only played one season since transferring from Nicholls State University. Despite not having a lengthy tenure, Montgomery has made a name for himself. He holds the single season record for touchdown receptions with 15. He ranks third in JCU history for total single season touchdowns with 20. One of his best games came on Nov. 2 2024 versus Ohio Northern University, ending with five receptions, 176 yards and three touchdowns. His play earned him All OAC First Team (2024) and the OAC Ed Sherman Wide Receiver of the Year.

In addition to the athletes we have seen as of late, there are a couple of names who can help bring more depth to Black History at JCU. Dorian Facen Jr ’27 has already shown flashes of being a future star Blue Streak. This past season he averaged 46.6 receiving yards a game. This is an 18 yard increase from his first year.

Another potential star is Brandon Rose ’27. He appeared in 20 games last season and every game this season. His best games came against two OAC foes in Capital University and Marietta College. Against Capital he had 14 points and versus Marietta he ended with 12 points. The sophomore has the opportunity to build upon his early experiences and make a difference for JCU Men’s Basketball.

The progression of Black History at JCU can’t expand if earlier efforts aren’t recognized. One hundred years from now there will be more legacies established at JCU. Those legacies can’t be highlighted if nobody acknowledges the ones who paved the way before them.