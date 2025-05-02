Student Government reviews SAFAC and repeals old resolution

At its latest meeting, the Student Government Senate at John Carroll University reviewed the policies and procedures of the Student Activity Fee Allocation Committee (SAFAC) and approved several budget changes aimed at better supporting student organizations.

Senators looked at the plan for SAFAC and allocations for the next school year. This year (FR)01-S25 seeks “To approve the attached Student Activity Fee budget as outlined by the Student Activity Fee Allocation Committee and drafted by the Director of Business Affairs, Sydney Lockley ’27.” It also notes a $35,000 increase this year compared to previous years. This will be voted on April 29.

In addition to budgetary changes, the Senate voted to repeal Resolution (RES)02-S25, which called for each committee to have an Instagram account, along with the main Student Government account. Repealing the resolution came with feedback from two opposing sides. One side stated that the accounts were not active for very long, so there was less of a presence and that it should remain active. Another side stated that each committee could have a highlight on the main account and more focus on each of them.

Senator Luke Kirchberger ’27 said, “In my opinion, I believe 2-4 weeks was not enough time to see if committee Instagrams were to work as intended. However, I am confident we will find new ways to promote our committees and be successful in doing so.” The repeal was passed by majority vote.

Senator Leila Yemak ’28 said, “Having four separate Instagram accounts made it harder for students to find information and led to lower engagement. I suggested we focus on the main John Carroll Student Government account and organize posts using highlights for each committee, like Student Life, Academic Affairs, DEIB, and SOBB. Highlights would make it easier for students to quickly find the information they need without having to scroll through posts or switch between accounts.”

Student organization leaders are also reminded that the SOBB Gold/Silver application is due Friday, April 25, at 5 p.m. This application determines a club’s status and funding level for the next academic year. Organizations applying for Gold or Silver status were to submit all required materials by the deadline to be considered. The SOBB Committee encourages students to review their applications carefully and reach out with questions ahead of time.

These updates reflect Student Government’s continued focus on financial responsibility, student engagement and making sure all voices on campus are supported. With more initiatives in the pipeline, students are encouraged to stay involved and attend future meetings or forums to share their input.