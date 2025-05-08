Furry friends of TCN

Oliver (tuxedo) and Rex (tabby) are the newest additions to the Keim household. Oliver loves running around, playing and scratching, while Rex is more stoic and prefers to avoid people who are not bringing him food. Even though their personalities don’t always mesh, the brothers are always there for each other and love to cause mayhem as a duo.

The cats in the Maxwell house keep everyone on their toes. Tiger (aka Tooger) prowls around searching for his next bowl of food, sleeping in his free time to gain his strength back after those tireless efforts. He often yawns and meows when his owners are annoying or ignoring him, but expects constant snuggles and pets when he is in the room. The three below are Snoopy (left), S’more (back) and Kitty (right). This trio has a love-hate relationship, taking care of each other or brawling depending on their level of energy. They enjoy biscuit-making and consuming food at an alarming rate.

It’s impossible not to love Mak (left) and Roxy (right) upon first meeting them. Roxy might bark at you extensively during the first meeting because she feels the need to act as security of the house. Trust me, after the first five minutes she is going to be in front of you begging for pets! Now, Mak is definitely the more mellow of the two, but he does have his quirks. His random foot-sniffing is at the top of the list! Once again, impossible not to love the combination of Roxy and Mak.

Vinnie and Leia are quite the dynamic duo in the Congelio house. Vinnie was born a grumpy old man, though he will soften up for a belly rub or any form of treat. His favorite activities include going on long walks to greet all his neighborhood friends and bark at his enemies, looking out the front window to make sure no one comes onto his cul-de-sac and eating his food at alarmingly fast rates. Leia is the more relaxed, just ‘happy to be there’ dog of the pair. She loves any salty chip and has a special ability to be anywhere in the house and be able to hear a bag of chips or the treat jar open. Her favorite activities include sleeping in every morning and following Vinnie around the house.

Bert first entered the Sherban home on Dec. 21, 2018 as a little puppy with big dreams. As a yorkie/jack russell mix, Bert loves going on long walks and barking at everything from squirrels and the vacuum to the mailman and falling leaves. Bert has serious attachment issues: he cries when a passenger gets out of the car without him. Bert is considered an old soul, which is the polar opposite of how one would describe his baby brother, Walter. It is unknown what breed Walker’s family tree stems from but there are rumors he has some chihuahua in his blood. Walter is clumsy, always running into doors and legs, and has a passion for singing at the top of his little lungs. The song that is probably playing in his head nonstop is “Spanish Flea” by Julius Wechter.