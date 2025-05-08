The news that keeps us Onward On!

The Carroll News
Since 1925
The Carroll News
The Carroll News
Furry friends of TCN

The Carroll News Editorial Board
May 8, 2025
Oliver (top) and Rex (bottom) spend some quality time together resting in the bed of their somewhat distant pal Brian. (Brian Keim)

Oliver (tuxedo) and Rex (tabby) are the newest additions to the Keim household. Oliver loves running around, playing and scratching, while Rex is more stoic and prefers to avoid people who are not bringing him food. Even though their personalities don’t always mesh, the brothers are always there for each other and love to cause mayhem as a duo.

Tiger Maxwell gets ready for the next of his famous naps.
Snoopy, S’more and Kitty are three more essential additions to the Maxwell family. (Anna Maxwell)

The cats in the Maxwell house keep everyone on their toes. Tiger (aka Tooger) prowls around searching for his next bowl of food, sleeping in his free time to gain his strength back after those tireless efforts. He often yawns and meows when his owners are annoying or ignoring him, but expects constant snuggles and pets when he is in the room. The three below are Snoopy (left), S’more (back) and Kitty (right). This trio has a love-hate relationship, taking care of each other or brawling depending on their level of energy. They enjoy biscuit-making and consuming food at an alarming rate.

Mak and Roxy, despite having differing demeanors, complement each other very well in the Patterson household.

It’s impossible not to love Mak (left) and Roxy (right) upon first meeting them. Roxy might bark at you extensively during the first meeting because she feels the need to act as security of the house. Trust me, after the first five minutes she is going to be in front of you begging for pets! Now, Mak is definitely the more mellow of the two, but he does have his quirks. His random foot-sniffing is at the top of the list! Once again, impossible not to love the combination of Roxy and Mak.

Vinnie Congelio’s grumpy personality is easily overcome by some shows of affection. (Bella Congelio)
Leia shows her festivity with her unique choice of hat. (Bella Congelio)

Vinnie and Leia are quite the dynamic duo in the Congelio house. Vinnie was born a grumpy old man, though he will soften up for a belly rub or any form of treat. His favorite activities include going on long walks to greet all his neighborhood friends and bark at his enemies, looking out the front window to make sure no one comes onto his cul-de-sac and eating his food at alarmingly fast rates. Leia is the more relaxed, just ‘happy to be there’ dog of the pair. She loves any salty chip and has a special ability to be anywhere in the house and be able to hear a bag of chips or the treat jar open. Her favorite activities include sleeping in every morning and following Vinnie around the house.

Bert is one of a few old souls currently residing in the Sherban house. (Grace Sherban)
Walter is the baby of the Sherban family, still trying to find his footing— often literally. (Grace Sherban)

Bert first entered the Sherban home on Dec. 21, 2018 as a little puppy with big dreams. As a yorkie/jack russell mix, Bert loves going on long walks and barking at everything from squirrels and the vacuum to the mailman and falling leaves. Bert has serious attachment issues: he cries when a passenger gets out of the car without him. Bert is considered an old soul, which is the polar opposite of how one would describe his baby brother, Walter. It is unknown what breed Walker’s family tree stems from but there are rumors he has some chihuahua in his blood. Walter is clumsy, always running into doors and legs, and has a passion for singing at the top of his little lungs. The song that is probably playing in his head nonstop is “Spanish Flea” by Julius Wechter.

About the Contributors
Brian Keim
Brian Keim, Managing Editor
Brian Keim is the Managing Editor for The Carroll News, hailing from Medina, Ohio. He is a sophomore at John Carroll University, majoring in English with a concentration in creative writing and minoring in communications with a concentration in digital media.
Often referred to as a “person” who “exists,” Brian is also involved in the JCU Improv Troupe and Blue Streaks on the Run. In his free time he allegedly considers film-watching and book-reading to be two activities that are enjoyable as well as life-changing, if you know where to look.
To request biased film opinions, haphazard Academy Award predictions, or otherwise contact Brian Keim, he can be reached at [email protected]
Anna Maxwell
Anna Maxwell, Arts and Life Editor
Anna Maxwell is the Arts and Life Editor for the Carroll News from Ashtabula, Ohio. She is a Sophomore at John Carroll University who is an Accounting major. Anna has been writing for the Carroll News since the fall of 2023! In addition to writing for the Carroll News, she is also an Honors student here at John Carroll, and she is excited to continue writing in the years to come! When not writing, Anna can be found reading a new book, or binge-watching her favorite Netflix shows! She can also be found spending time with her friends and participating in events around campus! In the future, Anna aspires to become a writer of fiction novels, and also a Certified Public Accountant! To contact Anna, email her at [email protected].
Bella Congelio
Bella Congelio, Opinion Editor
Bella Congelio is a junior English major from Elyria, Ohio. She has a concentration in professional writing and is minoring in women’s, gender, and sexuality studies. In addition to being the Opinion Section Editor for The Carroll News, she is the president of the Sweet Carrollines and plays intramural sports with her friends. In her free time, Bella is always reading a book, loves to cook and bake, and is always listening to music.
Grace Sherban
Grace Sherban, Editor-in-Chief
Editor-in-Chief Grace Sally Sherban was born in the early hours on Tuesday May 20, 2003. She spent most of her childhood hooting, hollering and joshing around while constantly reading and watching movies in between. She continues to do much of the same now while double majoring in Communications and English so she stays busy between all the hooting, hollering, joshing around, listening to herself talk, class, walking in the rain and work. Grace’s biggest goal in life is to write a comprehensive novel about the 1955 Academy Awards Best Actress race and its implications on the movie industry. To request the slideshow on the 1955 Academy Awards Best Actress race, she can be reached at [email protected]