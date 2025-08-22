Going for the goal: JCU Student Government back better than ever

John Carroll University’s Student Government begins the fall semester with a confident agenda and a slate of changes aimed at boosting student engagement, dining satisfaction and digital access to campus life.

At its first meeting of the semester on Aug. 19, members affirmed a “bright outlook” for 2025, highlighting progress on several priorities and formally recognizing Lauren Hoffman ’25 as a “Senator for Life.” Appointment number six (APT06-F25) acknowledges Hoffman’s sustained service and encouragement of student involvement on campus, whether in student government or various organizations and events.

Student leaders said the semester will emphasize practical improvements students notice daily. Among the changes is the Schott Dining Hall. The main dining hall on campus operates under the “Blue Streak Dining” name, aligning the venue more closely with JCU’s athletic identity. Student Government noted that the refreshed branding is intended to signal menu innovation, clearer communication about allergens and nutrition and continued expansion of rotating menu options during peak meal periods.

Beyond dining, the most significant shift may come in how students connect with organizations. JCU is phasing out Carroll Connect and moving to Fusion, a new student involvement platform designed to streamline club discovery, event promotion and membership rosters. The platform change addresses long-standing concerns about onboarding delays and inconsistent data in the legacy system. With Fusion, students will be able to join recognized clubs directly online rather than waiting for an organization leader to add them.

President Ryan Moore ’26 was enthusiastic about the first meeting of the school year and said, “I am very excited and energized for this upcoming semester. With the turnout at tonight’s meeting, the Student Government is truly shaping the campus. In the future, I hope to see more contested elections and for the organization to grow.”

With Hoffman’s recognition, the Blue Streak Dining refresh and Fusion’s promised self-service features, the goal is simple: fewer barriers to participation and more touchpoints that make daily campus life easier for students.