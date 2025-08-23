Blue Streak Dining revamps food at JCU

On Wednesday, Aug. 20, JCU’s weekly Tower Time served as an introduction to the rebranded JCU dining experience, which will now go under the name “Blue Streak Dining.” Wendy Waldron, the new director of Carroll Catering, was present to discuss some plans for meals on campus.

Waldron emphasized the ongoing effort to make Carroll Catering “more a part of the campus.” She believed that dining at John Carroll used to feel very separate from the wider community, serving food to the students without interacting much with other departments. That is something she wanted to amend.

Since Waldron has been working at JCU, many changes have come to the dining facilities. For example, the burger station of the Schott Dining Hall has been upgraded. A wider variety of toppings is available, such as peppers and mushrooms and patties are served with cheese grilled onto them.

New stations have also been added, including Bolt Bites, which provides students with a small selection of food they can serve themselves.

“I hope to see everything a little more elevated,” Waldron said. “We want to impress with the food, we want to impress with the service.” From differences in burger preparation to additional stations, she has been hard at work elevating the dining experience.

Waldron’s ultimate goal is to unite the John Carroll community through the dining experience because, in her words, “food brings everybody together.” For more questions about dining at JCU, Waldron can be contacted at [email protected].