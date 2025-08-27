The news that keeps us Onward On!

The Carroll News
The news that keeps us Onward On!
Since 1925
The news that keeps us Onward On!

The Carroll News
Tap here to download our app!
The news that keeps us Onward On!

The Carroll News
Categories:

JCU Studios opens its doors to the campus community

Anna Maxwell, Managing Editor
Aug 27, 2025
Jacob Meyers
Bonnie Gunzenhauser cuts the ribbon to officially open JCU Studios.

After high anticipation, the newly renovated JCU Studios was officially opened on August 25 at the “We Are All Russerts” event in the O’Malley Atrium. The event sparked inspiration in many students to be involved in the Communication Department, especially through Blue Streak Media.

Dan Slentz, director of Blue Streak Media is proud of the new equipment that will now be available to students following the extensive renovations. “It really is cutting edge, as far as technology goes.” Slentz explained that the value of the equipment and renovation is over $235,000 through donations, giving students access to high-quality sets, cameras and production equipment for a diverse range of creative projects. JCU Studios features a Pan-Tilt-Zoom camera, teleprompters, audio equipment and a 16-foot-wide chroma key motorized green screen.

Apart from the studio itself, the new space includes editing rooms for students to work on digital media. The studio provides a unique and valuable experience for each student who decides to learn more about video production. “The idea is to give people the experience, but also have fun doing it. Video production and audio production is integrated in everybody’s lives,” Slentz said. He wants everyone to feel welcome inside the studio and take creative initiative. “This studio isn’t mine… It’s not the faculty’s, it’s not the staff’s, it’s not the administration’s, it’s yours.”

The benefits of the renovated space reach far beyond the JCU Studios organization. Brent Brossmann, chair of the Tim Russert Department of Communication, is excited for this upcoming chapter for the campus community. “We are trying to have a better interaction between Blue Streak Media and the curriculum.” JCU Studios is a part of the broader collaboration of the Communication Department and Blue Streak Media.

John Carroll students are welcome to utilize the new studio, whether or not they are a member of JCU Studios. As a whole, Blue Streak Media and the Communication Department kicked off the semester with food, excitement and a new television studio that will allow students to dive deeper into video production for many years to come.

IMG_2868
Anna Maxwell
Dan Slentz explains some of the improvements made to the workspace.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
About the Contributors
Anna Maxwell
Anna Maxwell, Managing Editor
Anna Maxwell is the managing editor for The Carroll News from Ashtabula, Ohio. She is a Sophomore at John Carroll University who is an Accounting major. Anna has been writing for the Carroll News since the fall of 2023! In addition to writing for the Carroll News, she is also an Honors student here at John Carroll, and she is excited to continue writing in the years to come! When not writing, Anna can be found reading a new book, or binge-watching her favorite Netflix shows! She can also be found spending time with her friends and participating in events around campus! In the future, Anna aspires to become a writer of fiction novels, and also a Certified Public Accountant! To contact Anna, email her at [email protected].
Brian Keim
Brian Keim, Editor-in-Chief
Brian Keim is the editor-in-chief for The Carroll News, hailing from Medina, Ohio. He is a sophomore at John Carroll University, majoring in English with a concentration in creative writing and minoring in communications with a concentration in digital media.
Often referred to as a “person” who “exists,” Brian is also involved in the JCU Improv Troupe and Blue Streaks on the Run. In his free time he allegedly considers film-watching and book-reading to be two activities that are enjoyable as well as life-changing, if you know where to look.
To request biased film opinions, haphazard Academy Award predictions, or otherwise contact Brian Keim, he can be reached at [email protected]