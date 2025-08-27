JCU Studios opens its doors to the campus community

After high anticipation, the newly renovated JCU Studios was officially opened on August 25 at the “We Are All Russerts” event in the O’Malley Atrium. The event sparked inspiration in many students to be involved in the Communication Department, especially through Blue Streak Media.

Dan Slentz, director of Blue Streak Media is proud of the new equipment that will now be available to students following the extensive renovations. “It really is cutting edge, as far as technology goes.” Slentz explained that the value of the equipment and renovation is over $235,000 through donations, giving students access to high-quality sets, cameras and production equipment for a diverse range of creative projects. JCU Studios features a Pan-Tilt-Zoom camera, teleprompters, audio equipment and a 16-foot-wide chroma key motorized green screen.

Apart from the studio itself, the new space includes editing rooms for students to work on digital media. The studio provides a unique and valuable experience for each student who decides to learn more about video production. “The idea is to give people the experience, but also have fun doing it. Video production and audio production is integrated in everybody’s lives,” Slentz said. He wants everyone to feel welcome inside the studio and take creative initiative. “This studio isn’t mine… It’s not the faculty’s, it’s not the staff’s, it’s not the administration’s, it’s yours.”

The benefits of the renovated space reach far beyond the JCU Studios organization. Brent Brossmann, chair of the Tim Russert Department of Communication, is excited for this upcoming chapter for the campus community. “We are trying to have a better interaction between Blue Streak Media and the curriculum.” JCU Studios is a part of the broader collaboration of the Communication Department and Blue Streak Media.

John Carroll students are welcome to utilize the new studio, whether or not they are a member of JCU Studios. As a whole, Blue Streak Media and the Communication Department kicked off the semester with food, excitement and a new television studio that will allow students to dive deeper into video production for many years to come.