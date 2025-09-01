From campus tours to AI courses: Senate meeting sparks change

John Carroll University’s Student Government Senate filled a vacancy in the Class of 2026, pushed for greater visibility of Campus Ministry during tours and welcomed Catherine Campbell, the university’s new dean of the College of Arts and Sciences, at its most recent meeting.

The Senate passed appointment (APT)07-F25, which appoints Alex Petrak ’26 to the open senator seat for the Class of 2026. Petrak will also serve on the Academic Affairs Committee during the fall 2025 term.

Alongside the appointment, senators passed resolution (RES)07-F25, which encourages the Office of Admissions and the Campus Tour Guide Program to continue highlighting Campus Ministry during campus tours. The resolution emphasizes Campus Ministry’s role in shaping JCU’s Jesuit identity and its contributions to student life and service.

“This resolution is about making sure we do not lose sight of what makes JCU special while also being intentional about how we represent our campus to prospective students,” said Student Government President Ryan Moore ’26. “Our Jesuit identity is central to who we are, but only walking students through St. Francis Chapel can feel more Catholic heavy than inclusive.”

“The Campus Ministry hallway is a vibrant space where students of all faiths and no faith can see the people and programs that make our community welcoming. It is also home to places like the Veterans’ Lounge and the Black Cultural Center, which are just as important to show when highlighting what life looks like at JCU. This is about giving future students a real sense of the community they are joining and making sure they can connect the name Campus Ministry to the energy and people behind it,” Moore told The Carroll News.

In addition to legislation, the meeting included a visit from Catherine Campbell, the new dean of the College of Arts and Sciences. Campbell spoke with senators about her priorities for the semester, including expanding interdisciplinary opportunities and preparing students for the future. She noted that one of her goals is to introduce more courses, examining artificial intelligence and its impact across different fields.

The Student Organization Budget Board (SOBB) is also changing a few policies for organization budgets. Director of SOBB Chad Harpser ‘26 said, “Instead of the former 2-week rule, SOBB requests now need to be put in a month before the event is scheduled to be hosted. This comes with some exceptions, such as an event within the first month of school or other extenuating circumstances. A maximum amount of $2,000 can be requested for a single event.”