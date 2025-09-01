Cleveland Heights mayor faces recall amid series of controversies

Cleveland Heights Mayor Kahlil Seren is facing a wave of political fallout following the detention of his wife, Natalie McDaniel, and a string of controversies that have marred his time in office and culminated in a pending recall vote scheduled for September.

On July 30, McDaniel was temporarily detained by Cleveland Heights police after she entered a home on Coventry Road without permission. The homeowner, who had posted a “Recall Seren” sign in their front yard, reported McDaniel after doorbell camera footage allegedly showed her opening the front door and stepping inside. Police later confirmed she was inside the home for less than 20 seconds. McDaniel faces one fourth-degree felony count of trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present and one fourth-degree misdemeanor count of criminal trespass.

Seren quickly called the accusations “false and inflammatory” in a press conference the next day. He claimed that his wife had simply been on a walk, was interested in the nearby construction and had mistakenly stepped onto private property. Seren criticized the media and his political opponents, accusing them of exploiting the situation for partisan gain.

The incident is the latest in a series of episodes involving McDaniel that have drawn public scrutiny and compounded the challenges of Seren’s administration.

McDaniel has previously been the subject of internal city complaints, with former employees alleging she exercised inappropriate influence at City Hall despite holding no official position. In December 2024, security footage captured her shouting profanities and pounding on the glass in the City Hall lobby — an event later referenced in formal grievances submitted to the city council.

The unrest reached a boiling point in March 2025 when City Administrator Danny Horrigan resigned, citing what he described as an “untenable” work environment, in large part due to McDaniel’s behavior. Soon after, Seren placed his wife on administrative leave from any informal role within the administration.

In the following months, the Cleveland Heights City Council passed ordinances aimed at limiting access to city facilities and restricting interactions from non-staff individuals. In May, former mayoral assistant Patrick Costigan filed a civil rights complaint, alleging that McDaniel made antisemitic remarks and directed staff inappropriately. City council responded by unanimously passing a resolution condemning antisemitism and reaffirming its commitment to inclusion.

Seren’s response to the allegations drew additional criticism. At a council meeting on May 23, when asked to address concerns over the complaint, he responded, “This council is not my overseer and I am not your Negro.” The remark sparked outrage among residents and council members, many of whom viewed it as an attempt to deflect valid questions with racially charged rhetoric.

A group of Cleveland Heights residents, known as the Heights Citizens for Democracy, formed together to keep the public informed in the midst of ongoing concerns and controversy. Josie Moore, an organizer with the group and former Cleveland Heights Councilwoman, said, “We hold that it is imperative to remove Seren from office as soon as possible to begin the process of stabilizing our city operations, protecting the city from further harm and liability, and taking the first steps toward restoring public trust in our local governance.”

In June, the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections determined that Seren failed to collect enough valid signatures to appear on the 2025 ballot, effectively ensuring Seren’s mayorship will end in January at the latest.

Jim Slike, a resident of Cleveland Heights, said, “When I voted for [Seren], I was excited and curious for the opportunity to grow. This city has been nothing but wonderful to me and my family. Sometimes, I feel distraught and question especially [with] what has been happening recently.”

On July 7, the city council voted 7–0 to place the recall question on the Sept. 9 ballot. The vote came amid new council efforts to limit the mayor’s power, including ordinances to prevent his family members from accessing city resources and further curtailing administrative privileges.

In a last-ditch effort to stop the recall, Seren issued a “veto message” on July 18, while the city charter denies him veto authority over recall resolutions. Despite mounting challenges, Seren has remained defiant. He continues to deny any wrongdoing by himself or McDaniel and has dismissed the recall as politically motivated.

Voters will now decide his fate. The recall election is scheduled for Sept. 9, 2025. If Seren is removed, City Council President Tony Cuda is expected to serve as acting mayor until a replacement is elected.