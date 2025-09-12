An unofficial ranking of JCU academic buildings

Lily Panning Saint Ignatious Hall is one of the academic buildings on campus.

Everyone has their favorite place to study. Perhaps they have a favorite classroom with a perfect seating arrangement and a white board. Maybe they even have a favorite academic building like I do. Based on my experience as a formerly undeclared student who has spent a lot of time in each building and in different departments, I have a very particular ranking of each academic building on campus.

Dolan Science Center

Coming in last is Dolan Science Center, mostly due to the setup of the building. I understand that the east and west labels are directionally correct, but most students walk into the building from the back. These directions should be switched to avoid confusion and for my mental sanity. Also, I don’t know what it is about the engineering of the staircases, but I am always huffing and puffing after just one flight.

Saint Ignatius Hall

Although Saint Ignatius includes the Mail Center, Saxby’s, CSSA and many other services, the design of many classrooms are very strange. I feel packed like a sardine in some rooms and I strongly dislike the rolling chairs with plastic desks attached to them in others. The worst feeling in the winter is being blasted by intense heat when walking into the building from the side doors. However, if you get into the right classroom, specifically SIH 258, you can have a great experience in this building.

O’Malley Center

O’Malley comes in third, mainly because I think the atrium makes the space feel open and anyone can use it to study or work whether or not they study humanities. The classrooms have better layouts compared to Saint Ignatius and I like the slightly old-school feel of the rooms. It is also never too busy and people can always find somewhere to sit quietly or be with friends. The only downside to the space is the echo throughout the building, which can be distracting.

Grasselli Library

Following the renovations, the library feels rejuvenated and has many new spaces for studying alone or with others. The best feeling is being in the library late at night because it is peaceful and you are surrounded by books without a lot of distractions. Since I was a freshman, the library always felt like a safe place to be and I will continue to recommend it for a study location. Plus, The Den is now located on the ground floor so students can get caffeine and food while they are diligently working.

Boler College of Business

As an accounting major, it is not surprising that this is my top ranking. Some of my favorite classrooms are in this building, including CB 235, because of their designs and layouts. I have never felt cramped and there are study rooms on the basement floor if students cannot study in the library or are distracted in the O’Malley Center. This building is just busy enough that I can always find a seat or study area without feeling completely isolated. Boler also has fun murals on most walls, which makes the space feel inviting and exciting.

No matter which building you like best, each John Carroll student has a lot of spaces to choose from. Each building is fairly versatile and I like each of them for different reasons. Whichever building you prefer, hopefully you are using at least one to study.