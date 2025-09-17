Seren Out, Petras and Russell continue to general election

Cleveland Heights’ first democratically elected mayor, Khalil Seren, was recalled in the Cuyahoga County Primary Election on Sept. 9, marking the end of a year-long period of tumult in the suburb. The last year of Seren’s mayorship had been riddled with controversy, including accusations of a toxic work environment caused by the presence of his wife, Natalie McDaniel. McDaniel was recently arraigned on trespassing charges, furthering the divide.

Over the past several months, signs reading “Recall Seren” have dotted the lawns of Cleveland Heights homes. Tuesday’s voting results reflected this lack of popularity. About 82% of voters opted to remove Seren, with only 18% voting against the recall. Seren will leave office on Oct. 1, after the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections has certified the results.The position of mayor will then temporarily fall to Tony Cuda, the current president of the Cleveland Heights City Council. Cuda will hold the office until Jan. 1, the day that originally would have ended Seren’s term.

Speaking to The Carroll News in August, Seren said, “If I am recalled and removed from office, Tony Cuda becomes the mayor, and Tony Cuda is not qualified and not prepared… he certainly is not equipped to transition this administration to the next administration.”

In a statement provided to The Carroll News, Cuda said, “This is not a moment to celebrate. It is an opportunity to right the ship; to stabilize, and to bring our city together.” Cuda outlined four priorities for the city: ensuring the safety of the community, ensuring city staff feels supported, crafting a responsible budget and helping to prepare senior staff for Seren’s long-term successor.

The primary also solidified the contenders to be this long-term successor. Marty Gelfand and Laura Kingsley Hong were soundly defeated with only 6.02% and 17.48% of the vote respectively. Deanna Bremer Fisher, the chief of staff to University Heights Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan, came in third with 20.13% of the vote.

Jim Petras, a Cleveland Heights councilman and Davida Russell, the vice president of Cleveland Heights City Council, were neck and neck with 27.94% and 28.43% of the vote. Petras and Russell will now face off in the general election on November 4th. Cuda said, “I’m looking forward to a robust debate between now and November 4th to see who is best suited to lead our great city.”

Races were also pared down for city council seats across seven wards. The candidates proceeding to the general election are as follows: Juanita Brent and Joe Jones in Ward 1; Deborah Gray and Erich V. Stubbs in Ward 3; Richard Starr and Rebecca Maurer in Ward 5; Austin Davis and Mohammad Faraj in Ward 7; Stephanie Howse Jones and Charlotte Perkins in Ward 8; Alana Belle and Kevin Conwell in Ward 9; Danny Kelly and Tanmay Shah in Ward 12.

It has been a year of upheaval in the Cleveland area. Aside from the controversies in Cleveland Heights, East Cleveland has had three mayors in the past year alone, the result of theft in office charges against former Mayor King. With Tuesday’s results, Cuda believes it is time to move forward. He said, “Let’s turn the page, recommit ourselves to working together and dedicate these next three months to putting our city on a new path forward.”