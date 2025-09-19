CSDI rebrands to Center for Student Belonging

At John Carroll University, one thing that is highly valued by both students and staff is a sense of belonging on campus. That urge is often fulfilled through getting involved in student organizations and taking advantage of the many resources available.

Over the summer, what used to be known as the Center for Student Diversity and Inclusion changed its name to the Center for Student Belonging.

“At John Carroll University, we have renamed the Center for Student Diversity and Inclusion as the Center for Student Belonging to more clearly reflect our mission and vision,” said Naomi Sigg, vice president for student experience and campus belonging. “This change underscores our commitment to ensuring that every member of our community finds a deep and enduring sense of belonging as part of their educational journey.”

According to the JCU website, the university’s mission states that “As a Jesuit Catholic university, John Carroll inspires individuals to excel in learning, leadership and service in the region and in the world.” John Carroll’s vision is to “graduate individuals of intellect and character who lead and serve by engaging the world around them and around the globe.”

Formally, CSDI was its own department. Since the rebranding, the Center for Student Belonging has moved to be under the umbrella of the Office of Student Engagement.

“As a team, we are excited to expand the programs and services within our division,” said Ayşe Selen Zarrelli, who is the director of CSB. “The ongoing partnership between the two offices has laid a strong foundation for many impactful initiatives in collaboration with UClub, Student Government, student organizations and the arts – efforts we look forward to continuing for years to come.” Her comments also speak on behalf of Kyle O’Dell, executive director of Student Engagement and Belonging.

According to Sigg, the name change also allows for consistency with the Division of Student Experience and Campus Belonging to reinforce a shared identity and purpose. The decision to rebrand doesn’t have anything to do with politics, such as governmental bans and restrictions of DEI programs.

“Rooted in our philosophy that belonging is the foundation for students to become the best versions of themselves personally, vocationally and professionally, this change emerged through deliberate discernment and aligns authentically with our Jesuit values,” Sigg told The Carroll News. “The new name offers clarity and accessibility, communicating our dedication to fostering spaces, programs, and relationships where all students are welcomed, included and empowered to thrive.”

This year, the Center for Student Belonging joined the First Gen Forward Network of the National Association of Student Personnel Administrators. By being part of this organization, John Carroll will learn and grow along with a handful of other institutions that are committed to supporting their first-generation college students.

“Both the Center for Student Belonging and the [Office of] Student Engagement remain dedicated to cross-campus collaboration and programming while continuing to incorporate and empower the voices and visions of our students,” Zarrelli said.

Sigg said, “I believe that the Center for Student Belonging will continue to provide programs, resources, and connections that will foster belonging for all of our JCU students.”The Center for Student Belonging is located on the top floor of the Lombardo Student Center. The office provides many services and resources for everyone at JCU to take advantage of. Any questions can be directed to [email protected].