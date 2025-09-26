Head-to-Head: Pumpkin spice is not overrated

It’s officially that time of year again where pumpkin spice has taken over as the go-to flavor. Since late August, pumpkin spice has worked its way into coffee, pastries, breads, desserts and much more. Some may feel that this flavor has been overdone every year to the point that it is now overrated; however, I disagree.

I acknowledge that many feel that pumpkin spice is overrated. It is everywhere in the food and treat world this time of year and even I will choose to skip out on the flavor from time to time even though it is only offered for a limited time. However, as a whole, I could never consider it to be overrated. I would not consider it underrated either, but rather adequately rated because of its taste, the feelings it evokes and all the ways it can take form.

First, pumpkin spice flavoring is adequately rated because it is delicious. Spices like cinnamon, nutmeg and ginger bring a warmth, richness and complexity that makes the flavor unlike so many others. The pumpkin adds a tasty twist to the spices and ties perfectly into the fall season and all the pumpkins that begin to appear. It is spicy and yet sweet, savory and yet sugary, flavorful and yet pairable with other flavors. You cannot say the same for many other flavorings, which is why pumpkin spice can never be overrated.

Another point to consider is that this flavor is nostalgic for many people. While some mock the resurgence of pumpkin spice every year, even they must admit that it has become one of the key markers of fall. Every year, the first sip of pumpkin spice transports people back to all the fun times they may have had in falls past or the delicious pumpkin spice treats they may have tried. This taste has become associated with fall in a permanent way, and that speaks volumes to the nostalgia that it brings.

Lastly, this flavor is superior because of its versatility. It is a classic fall flavor and yet every season it seems to be reinvented in new ways. Whether this appears as new drinks, new treats or even new scents, pumpkin spice is constantly being pushed to new limits. While other flavors are versatile as well, pumpkin spice’s versatility is especially impressive because of all the variety that consumers see at one time. Consumers are bombarded with pumpkin spice in all different forms and ways and each one is sure to bring deliciousness and happiness to people.

To bring all of these points together, I think the love of pumpkin spice is valid and that it is adequately rated on a scale from underrated to overrated. It is delicious, nostalgic and versatile, and that cannot be said for all other flavors.