Don Archiable brings lessons on AI, leadership and storytelling to JCU

Don Archiable, a veteran in the media with decades of experience spanning television and film, visited John Carroll University on Sept. 16 to speak with students about his wide-ranging career and the future of storytelling in the digital age.

Archiable’s professional journey spans broadcast news, political journalism and even Hollywood. He once worked alongside the late Tim Russert on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” where he helped shape the coverage of major political events. Later, Archiable collaborated with filmmaker George Lucas during his time working on the “Star Wars” franchise, contributing to projects that bridged media and technology.

During his talk, Archiable emphasized the importance of adaptability in a rapidly changing industry. He described how journalism and entertainment have evolved since he began his career, highlighting both the challenges and opportunities presented by emerging technology such as artificial intelligence.

“Storytelling is at the heart of everything we do,” Archiable said. “The platforms may change, but the ability to connect with people through narrative will always matter.”

Archiable also shared personal stories about his time in Cincinnati, where he earned his degree at the University of Cincinnati before pursuing a career in national media. He credited those early years for teaching him persistence and curiosity— traits he encouraged students to develop as they consider their own futures.

Students and faculty filled the O’Malley Center Atrium for his appearance, with many standing along the walls to listen. Faculty organizers said Archiable’s visit was part of John Carroll’s effort to bring accomplished professionals to campus to engage directly with students in journalism, communications and media studies.

“I enjoyed hearing about his journey and the work he’s done; it was both inspiring and thought-provoking,” said Lydia Bennett ’26.

Archiable concluded his talk by encouraging students to embrace experimentation, whether in the newsroom, on stage or in front of a camera. He stressed that credibility, creativity and curiosity remain the foundation of strong media work, regardless of platform.

“As a senior preparing to graduate soon, I’ve been feeling both excited and stressed about what comes next. My passion lies in the entertainment industry, encompassing film, television, acting and entertainment journalism/reporting. Hearing his discussion about AI really made me think. I’ve been aware that it’s been reshaping the industry, but the way he spoke about its impact gave me both motivation and concern,” said Bennett.

“Your career won’t look like mine and it shouldn’t,” Archiable said. “But if you stay true to your voice, you’ll find a path that matters.”

The event ended with a Q&A session, where students asked about his experiences in both AI and entertainment. With that, Archiable stayed afterward to meet individually with students, offering career advice and sharing reflections from his decades in the industry.