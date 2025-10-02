AUDIO: Heights Now: AI Summit Coming to Northeast Ohio

The Beachwood and Solon Chambers of Commerce will be hosting a joint summit on AI on Oct. 23. The event will be held at Tri-C’s eastern campus and will feature an array of presenters, from keynote speaker Chris Berry, President of OhioX, to Jeff Kavlick, the CEO of Moreland Connect. David Lapierre, the executive director of The Beachwood Chamber of Commerce said, “the purpose of our summit is to bring the Beachwood chamber members, along with the Solon chamber members into one spot for a few hours.” The summit is designed for anyone interested in making AI work for them, but is especially focused on small to medium sized businesses. Lapierre said, “one of the reasons we wanted to put this on for our members was, even if they don’t buy any of the platforms or any of the programs that AI has to offer, you really need to be aware of it.” Learn more about AI’s evolving relationship with business in this edition of Heights Now from WJCU reporter Jacob Meyers.
Oct 2, 2025
Jacob Meyers is the Campus Editor for The Carroll News, originally from Parma, Ohio. He is a sophomore at John Carroll University, majoring in communication with a concentration in digital media and minoring in political science and leadership development. Outside the newsroom, Jacob volunteers on Heights Now at WJCU 88.7, contributes to JCU Studios and works as the Arts Assistant for the Department of Fine and Performing Arts. In his free time, he enjoys theater, supporting Cleveland sports teams and exploring local dining. He can be reached at [email protected].