AUDIO: Heights Now: AI Summit Coming to Northeast Ohio

The Beachwood and Solon Chambers of Commerce will be hosting a joint summit on AI on Oct. 23. The event will be held at Tri-C’s eastern campus and will feature an array of presenters, from keynote speaker Chris Berry, President of OhioX, to Jeff Kavlick, the CEO of Moreland Connect. David Lapierre, the executive director of The Beachwood Chamber of Commerce said, “the purpose of our summit is to bring the Beachwood chamber members, along with the Solon chamber members into one spot for a few hours.” The summit is designed for anyone interested in making AI work for them, but is especially focused on small to medium sized businesses. Lapierre said, “one of the reasons we wanted to put this on for our members was, even if they don’t buy any of the platforms or any of the programs that AI has to offer, you really need to be aware of it.” Learn more about AI’s evolving relationship with business in this edition of Heights Now from WJCU reporter Jacob Meyers.