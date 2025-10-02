Anchored in Truth: journalists urge integrity in an era of misinformation

“There have been so many stories that have been reported over time that are of immense value to you. To put roadblocks in the way is depriving you.” With those words, NBC News Justice Correspondent Kelly O’Donnell set the tone for “Anchored in Truth,” a public conversation on the role of journalism held Sept. 29 at John Carroll University’s Donahue Auditorium.

O’Donnell, a Cleveland native and graduate of Northwestern University, was joined on stage by JCU’s Journalist-in-Residence Pete Williams. The event was moderated by WJW Fox 8 anchor and John Carroll alumnus Joe Toohey ‘10, who guided the discussion before an audience of students, faculty and community members inside.

The program focused on the responsibilities of journalists and the importance of protecting access to accurate information in a time of widespread skepticism toward the media. O’Donnell stressed that when officials restrict access, the loss is not to reporters but to the public. “What we do is not for ourselves,” she said. “It’s for the people we serve.”

Williams, who retired in 2022 after nearly 30 years at NBC News covering the U.S. Supreme Court and the Department of Justice, reflected on his career reporting on landmark legal cases. He said precision and patience were central to his work. “Truth doesn’t change because people disagree with it,” Williams said. “The responsibility is to explain facts clearly and fairly.”

Toohey steered the conversation toward the challenges facing journalism today, including the rise of misinformation and the growing demands placed on reporters. O’Donnell said it is natural for audiences to question the media, but cautioned against lumping all reporting together as biased or unreliable. “Know what you are reading. Just like you are making a big purchase. Weigh things before you ingest information. It might choose how you engage,” said O’Donnell.

Williams emphasized that credibility is the foundation of a journalist’s work, noting how fragile public trust can be. He reminded students that integrity must guide every decision. “By being factual, you are one step ahead,” Williams said. He also underscored the dangers of rushing to break news online without careful review, recalling how several major outlets initially misreported the Supreme Court’s Obamacare ruling because they failed to read the decision in full.

Both panelists also reflected on the personal demands of their profession. O’Donnell described covering the White House through multiple administrations, while Williams shared how the information coming from the Supreme Court required careful sourcing and years of building trust. O’Donnell further highlighted the importance of upholding the First Amendment, stressing that a free press is essential to ensuring accountability in government.

The evening concluded with audience questions about how reporters can balance speed with accuracy and how journalism can rebuild public trust. The panelists urged students to prioritize fairness, clarity and persistence, while also reminding non-journalists of the civic duty to seek reliable information.