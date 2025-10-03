Bringing culture to campus: Tower Time for Hispanic Heritage Month

Tower Time is a chance for the John Carroll community to come together each week and learn about different events, organizations and cultures on campus. This past Wednesday, the Center for Student Belonging (CSB), the Sabo Center for Languages and Culture and the Latin American Student Association (LASA) partnered to create an event that both educated and brought the JCU community together.

Student assistants from the Sabo Center created hands-on graphics that helped the community “learn about and discover the diversity of the Spanish-speaking world, both from a geographical perspective…and the linguistic diversity,” James Nemiroff, director of the Sabo Center, explained. Many faculty and students gathered around the posters and seemed excited to learn more about the Spanish language.

Student Assistant Miranda Wasco ’28 taught people about Préstamos, which are Spanish words “loaned” from other languages. For example, azúcar, meaning sugar in Spanish, comes from the Arabic word as-sukkar. “We love to be able to represent a lot of different cultures and a lot of different languages…and we’re excited that the JCU community can interact with that,” Wasco told The Carroll News.

Similarly, students at the event supported this chance to bring people together. Sarah Hastings ’26 said, “I think it’s really important to celebrate the diversity on campus and showcase one of our student organizations.” Daniel Jordan ’26 was excited to hear the music that set the upbeat and inviting atmosphere of the event. “This is the best music of all of the Tower Times,” Jordan told The Carroll News.

LASA planned the catering for the event, bringing horchata, pupusas and other Hispanic dishes for everyone to enjoy. Students and faculty quickly gathered to try different foods that were served by the LASA Board. The event brought many people together, each one leaving with smiles on their faces and a deeper understanding of Hispanic heritage.