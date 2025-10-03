Student leaders at John Carroll push progress on academics, dining and residence life

John Carroll University’s Student Government Senate has been busy this semester, passing new legislation and holding candid discussions with university leaders on academics, dining and residential life.

One of the most anticipated meetings featured Sean Hansen, Ph.D., dean of the Boler College of Business. Senators described their conversations as both energizing and student-centered. “The Senate was very pleased to welcome Hansen and appreciated his initiative in personally introducing himself,” said Vice President Mike Noonan ’26. “His visit, alongside Dean Campbell, Ph.D., reflects a strong student-driven approach from leadership. Senators were encouraged by his openness and vision.”

Hansen outlined several academic goals, including strengthening John Carroll’s Information Systems offerings within the Boler College of Business and raising the visibility of the MBA program. He also emphasized his commitment to weaving Jesuit values throughout the student experience. Hansen pointed to Boler’s continued distinction as one of the top 5% of business schools worldwide accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB).

Dining was another key topic. Senators welcomed Jason Brust, Parkhurst Dining general manager, whose presentation focused on improvements to Blue Streak Dining. His willingness to listen to student feedback was well-received.

“Jason’s presence was met with great enthusiasm, as students value his continued efforts to hear their feedback directly,” said Noonan. “Senators noted his approachability and genuine interest in student perspectives.”

Senators credited Brust for consistently making himself available to discuss dining concerns and highlighted the positive impact of Chef Rob Mullooly, whose work has raised both food quality and overall satisfaction.

Residential life also entered the spotlight. Senators passed Resolution RES02-F25, which called for the Office of Residence Life to encourage respect for residents of sorority floors.

“Unfortunately, we have run into some privacy and respect issues in terms of girls short-cutting through our hall to get to certain stairways and being hostile towards sorority members,” said Senator Liv Ziccardi ’28. “This issue and these interactions are unprecedented and have created tensions between non-sorority and sorority women in the specific halls. We, as sisters, but also John Carroll students, love and respect our whole student body but are not able to maintain the sacredness of our space in terms of ritual and privacy because of these situations.”

With new leadership in several academic and administrative roles, senators said they remain encouraged by the level of openness shown by university officials. They view their ongoing conversations with Hansen and Brust as examples of meaningful progress. As the semester moves forward, the Senate plans to continue advancing legislation while keeping lines of communication open with administrators and student groups alike.