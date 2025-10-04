BREAKING: fight forces early end to Benedictine football game at JCU

A fight broke out Friday night, Oct. 3, during the Benedictine vs. Lutheran East football game at Don Shula Stadium on John Carroll University’s campus, forcing officials to call off the second half of play.

“JCUPD and UHPD officers responded,” JCU Police Chief Jeffrey Daberko said in a statement Saturday. “Due to the disturbance, the second half of the game was not played. At this time, I am not aware of any reports of serious injuries.”

Daberko said most of those involved were juveniles. “They were turned over to their parents,” he said, adding that “charges may follow” as police continue to review the incident.

Benedictine High School also issued a statement Saturday morning addressing the situation.

“Last night’s football game vs. Lutheran East was suspended at halftime with Benedictine leading 28-7,” the statement read. “During halftime, there was an altercation between individuals outside of the fenced area surrounding the field of play that required security and police response. It did not involve Benedictine students or fans, although some fans were in the surrounding area due to it being halftime. There are no reported injuries at this time.”

According to the school, all fans were asked to clear the stadium, and the game was concluded at halftime with a final score of 28-7, Benedictine.

“The Benedictine students will continue to celebrate Homecoming tonight with their Homecoming Dance on campus,” the statement continued. “Thank you to those who responded swiftly last night to contain an unfortunate situation.”

The altercation created confusion among players, fans and families in attendance. Police restored order quickly, but questions remain about what sparked the fight.

The investigation is ongoing, and officials said more details will be released in the coming days.