Civility and debate: JCU students engage across party lines in annual town hall

John Carroll University’s College Republicans and JCU Democrats faced off Oct. 22 in a spirited Town Hall debate covering key national issues, including the Department of Education, pro-choice and the federal government shutdown.

The event featured Isaiah Gray ‘28, president of the College Republicans, and Joe Bilas ’27, president of the JCU Democrats. Both student leaders opened with calls for civility and respect before diving into topics that have divided national politics.

Bilas argued that the Department of Education plays a critical role in ensuring equal access to quality education, advocating for continued federal involvement and funding. Gray countered that state and local governments should have greater control over education policy, saying that federal oversight often leads to inefficiency and overreach.

On the issue of abortion, Bilas defended reproductive rights as essential to personal freedom and public health. Gray emphasized the importance of state decision-making and moral consideration, arguing that the federal government should have limited involvement in regulating pro-choice laws.

When discussing the potential government shutdown, Gray criticized Congress for failing to balance the budget and relying on short-term fixes. Bilas responded that government shutdowns harm working families and students who are dependent on federal programs, urging lawmakers to find a compromise rather than engage in partisan standoffs.

Political science professor Colin Swearingen, Ph.D., who moderated the event, said discussions like this are vital for college campuses. “In a college setting, these town halls aren’t about winning or losing, they’re about learning how to engage with one another,” Swearingen said. “Even when we disagree, the goal is to understand different perspectives and strengthen our relationships through respectful dialogue.” The town hall debate is an annual event, usually held in the fall semester.