John Carroll celebrates first-generation students with weeklong series of events

John Carroll University is celebrating its First-Generation Celebration Week with a series of events recognizing students who are the first in their families to attend college. The celebration, hosted by the Center for Student Belonging, highlights the experiences and achievements of first-generation students through opportunities for connection, learning and support.

The week began Nov. 3 with ‘Falling Into Support’ from 1 to 2 p.m. in the LSC Atrium, followed by ‘Tower Time: First Gen Blue StreakXArts’ on Nov. 5, also in the LSC Atrium. Events continue Nov. 6 with two major programs—the First Gen Blue Streak Lunch & Learn from noon to 1:30 p.m. in the Murphy Room and the First Gen Blue Streak Carnival from 1 to 4 p.m. in the LSC Atrium.

The celebration continues later in the month with the First Gen Blue Streak and Tri Alpha Dining Etiquette Workshop on Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. in the Dolan Reading Room.

Organizers emphasize that all members of the campus community are welcome to participate in First-Gen Celebration Week and future events. More information is available on Instagram at @jcu.csb or by emailing [email protected].