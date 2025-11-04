The news that keeps us Onward On!

The Carroll News
Since 1925
The Carroll News
The Carroll News
John Carroll celebrates first-generation students with weeklong series of events

Jacob Meyers, Campus Editor
Nov 4, 2025
John Carroll University is offering a series of events and opportunities for students to learn more.
Courtesy of Center of Student Belonging
John Carroll University is celebrating its First-Generation Celebration Week with a series of events recognizing students who are the first in their families to attend college. The celebration, hosted by the Center for Student Belonging, highlights the experiences and achievements of first-generation students through opportunities for connection, learning and support.

The week began Nov. 3 with ‘Falling Into Support’ from 1 to 2 p.m. in the LSC Atrium, followed by ‘Tower Time: First Gen Blue StreakXArts’ on Nov. 5, also in the LSC Atrium. Events continue Nov. 6 with two major programs—the First Gen Blue Streak Lunch & Learn from noon to 1:30 p.m. in the Murphy Room and the First Gen Blue Streak Carnival from 1 to 4 p.m. in the LSC Atrium.

The celebration continues later in the month with the First Gen Blue Streak and Tri Alpha Dining Etiquette Workshop on Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. in the Dolan Reading Room.

Organizers emphasize that all members of the campus community are welcome to participate in First-Gen Celebration Week and future events. More information is available on Instagram at @jcu.csb or by emailing [email protected].

Jacob Meyers
Jacob Meyers, Campus Editor
Jacob Meyers is the Campus Editor for The Carroll News, originally from Parma, Ohio. He is a sophomore at John Carroll University, majoring in communication with a concentration in digital media and minoring in political science and leadership development. Outside the newsroom, Jacob volunteers on Heights Now at WJCU 88.7, contributes to JCU Studios and works as the Arts Assistant for the Department of Fine and Performing Arts. In his free time, he enjoys theater, supporting Cleveland sports teams and exploring local dining. He can be reached at [email protected].