John Carroll students engage with student leaders at annual Meet the Candidates night

John Carroll University students gathered this week for Meet the Candidates Night, an annual event that offers the campus community a chance to engage directly with candidates running for positions in Student Government. The event, held in the Lombardo Student Center, served as a key opportunity for students to learn about the platforms, goals and leadership visions of those hoping to represent their peers in the upcoming academic year.

Hosted by the Student Government Elections Committee, the evening featured brief speeches and question-and-answer sessions with each candidate. Attendees heard from students seeking positions across multiple branches, including executive board, class senate and various committee leadership roles. Candidates highlighted issues ranging from campus dining and student involvement to sustainability, diversity and communication between administration and the student body.

Meet the Candidates Night aimed to foster transparency and voter engagement before the upcoming election period. Organizers encouraged students to attend, ask questions and make informed decisions before voting.

Student leaders emphasized the importance of participation in the election process, noting that elected representatives play a central role in shaping student experiences at John Carroll. Student Government works closely with university administrators to advocate for academic improvements, campus initiatives and the overall well-being of the student community.

Meet the Candidates Night also served as a reminder of the growing enthusiasm for student leadership at John Carroll. High attendance reflected an increase in student interest and a commitment to active involvement in campus governance. Voting for the Student Government elections will take place Nov. 6-7. Ballots will be distributed electronically through a campus-wide email sent to all undergraduate students.

The event concluded with informal networking, giving attendees a chance to speak one-on-one with candidates about their goals and ideas for the upcoming year.