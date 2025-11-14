New voices, new vision: Unger and Walker chosen to lead Student Government

In a spirited campus election that captured student attention, John Carroll University students have chosen Quincy Unger ’28 and Abby Walker ’27 to lead Student Government for the 2025–2026 academic year.

The results were announced following an election that saw over 1,000 students cast their votes, a strong showing of student engagement and campus involvement. The new executive cabinet will also include Sydney Lockley ’27 as director of business affairs, Paul Oliveira ’27 as director of student organizations and Emarie Grange ’27 as director of student belonging and culture.

Outgoing President Ryan Moore ’26 praised the incoming leaders and reflected on his term, calling it “an honor” to have served as the 105th Student Government President.

“I am beyond excited for Quincy and Abby,” Moore said. “They received overwhelming support from our student body and I wish them the best of luck. I will be offering my support as a resource and giving them advice in the coming weeks as we begin the transition.”

Moore also reflected on the progress made during his administration, citing accomplishments such as passing more legislation than in the previous two terms, strengthening transparency and outreach with students and supporting academic freedom and campus ministry.

“I came into office with the main goal of being a more in-touch and visible president and student government— we did that, no matter what anyone says,” Moore said. “I encourage Quincy and Abby to be their own type of leader, but continue the vast progress we’ve made this past year. They have the skills to succeed.”

Moore also commended the rest of the incoming cabinet, describing Grange and Oliveire as “wonderful additions” and expressing gratitude for Lockley’s continued service as director of business affairs.

In his final message to the student body, Moore thanked voters for their participation and trust. “Serving as your Student Government president has been an honor,” he said. “Thank you for the opportunity to advocate for your interests, work alongside so many dedicated students and help make John Carroll a better place for all.”

The executive cabinet-elect will officially take office later this academic year as the transition process begins, continuing the mission of representing and uplifting the student body at John Carroll University.