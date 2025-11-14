11 things you can get for free or discounted with a JCU email

Who doesn’t like a discount or freebie when given the chance? Students can find themselves investigating for a chance at a discount to hold onto precious pennies, but both students and faculty at JCU are offered many opportunities to save cash. College students and faculty have more options than the normal buyer because of their school email address. Here is a list of 10 free or discounted subscriptions that JCU students and faculty can take advantage of.

Microsoft Office 365

Students can sign up and download Office to use the platform for all of their classroom needs. Faculty members also have access to these apps, so as long as you work or go to school at JCU, you can get free access to Office 365 on personal devices.

2. The New York Times

If students find themselves playing Wordle or Connections before or during class, this free subscription allows you to also get in a bit of reading after you complete a puzzle. Both students and faculty can sign up using their JCU email and have unlimited access to stories. If you’re a serious puzzler, just know you have to pay if you care to dabble with the full crossword.

3. The Wall Street Journal

Students and faculty might not like New York Times puzzles, so they can also access business news through The Wall Street Journal with their JCU information. With this free subscription, students and faculty have access to unlimited articles for school or personal use.

4.Adobe Creative Cloud

When JCU students take a class that requires the platform, or faculty or a student requests it, Adobe Creative Cloud is free to those members of the JCU community. If students do not have a class or work related reason that is permitted by the university, they can also use their email address to buy Adobe Creative Cloud and receive $40 off their monthly subscription.

5. Canva

Students and faculty can sign in to Canva with their JCU email address to get a free Pro license. This provides extra access to Canva materials for all school and personal crafting needs.

6. Amazon Prime

With a student JCU email, you can receive a six-month free trial to Amazon Prime and then each month costs $7.49 instead of the usual $14.99 while the student email is active.

7. Spotify and Hulu bundle

If JCU students want to listen to music and watch TV or movies to wind down, they can subscribe to Spotify for $5.99 a month, which includes Hulu with ads. If they prefer Apple Music or another platform, students can get Hulu for $1.99 a month.

8. Apple Music

Students can get Apple Music for $6.99 per month instead of the normal $11 using the student subscription.

9. Paramount+

If students want to watch more TV shows and movies at a discounted rate, they can subscribe to Paramount+ and get 50% off any plan for the first year.

10. Peacock Premium

For even more student subscriptions to streaming services, JCU students can purchase Peacock Premium for $2.99 per month for the first year.

11. YouTube Premium

Finally, if JCU students sign up with their email address, they can receive YouTube Premium and YouTube Music with no ads for $7.99 per month.

College can be expensive, so JCU students and faculty can take advantage of both the unique, free options JCU provides, along with the discounts many businesses offer.