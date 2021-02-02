Streaks of the Week (01/31/2021 – 02/01/2021)

Each week, The Carroll News sports section names five Blue Streak athletes “Streaks of the Week.” Congratulations to this week’s athletes on their outstanding performances.

Women’s Basketball: Senior, Nicole Heffington

It is safe to say that Heffington had quite the week of basketball after eking out two victories over rival Mount Union. In the first win on Friday, the senior scored 23 points and had five steals. On Saturday, the 2018-19 OAC Player of the Year had 30 points, a feat she has only accomplished twice in her career.

Women’s Basketball: Senior, Abby Adler

Adler also stepped up in the two wins over the Purple Raiders, achieving 11 and 15 points, respectively. The senior also was 8-of-8 from the free-throw line in the overtime thriller on Friday, which helped pull her team ahead in the extra period.

Men’s Track and Field: Freshman, James Kartsonas

The Blue Streaks placed second at Ohio Northern on Saturday, and Kartsonas did not disappoint. The freshman earned the first victory of his career by winning the long jump with a distance of 6.32 meters.

Men’s Track and Field: Freshman, Caleb Correia

Another freshman with a strong performance at ONU was Correia, who won the 500-meter and was also part of the team that won the Distance Medley Relay.

Women’s Track and Field: Junior, Olivia Hurtt

The three-time All-OAC thrower, Hurtt, has had a great start to the season. Hurtt has won all four events that she has participated in, including victories in the shot put and the weight throw last Saturday at ONU.