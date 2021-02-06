Streaks of the Week (02/05/2021 – 02/06/2021)

Each week, The Carroll News sports section names five Blue Streak athletes “Streaks of the Week.” Congratulations to this week’s athletes on their outstanding performances.

Men’s Basketball: Senior, Jackson Sartain

Sartain did not disappoint over the weekend as he scored 19 points in the first win of the season on Friday over Baldwin Wallace. While the Blue Streaks lost the Saturday game against the Yellow Jackets, the senior tied his career high with 30 points.

Women’s Basketball: Junior, Olivia Nagy

Nagy was back in the starting lineup for the first time since last season due to injury. In a weekend sweep over Baldwin Wallace, Nagy scored 15 points and had 15 rebounds and five blocks for the 15th double-double of her career. In the second victory, the junior scored eight points and had 14 rebounds.

Men’s Swimming: Junior, Forrest Campbell

Campbell had an impressive day as he took first in all four events that he participated in during a 172-126 season-opening victory over Mount Union on Saturday. The junior was on the winning 200-yard Medley Relay and also won the 100-yard Backstroke, 100- yard Freestyle and 100-yard Butterfly.

Women’s Swimming: Senior, Gwyn Ledrick

Ledrick contributed mightily in her team’s 170-126 win over Mount Union. The senior reigning OAC Swimmer of the Year was on the winning 200-yard Medley Relay and also took first in the 100-yard Breaststroke, 100-yard Freestyle and 200-yard IM.

Men’s Track and Field: Junior, Garrett Clark

Clark had a performance to remember during the OAC meet at Mount Union on Saturday. The speedy junior won the 200-meter dash with a time of 22.08 seconds, making it the fastest in the nation. Clark also won the 60-meter race in 6.96 seconds, currently sixth in the nation.