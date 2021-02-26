Giving thanks to Cleveland Black-owned businesses

In honor of Black History Month, The Carroll News is giving thanks to Black-owned businesses who go above and beyond serving Cleveland.

In honor of Black History Month, The Carroll News wanted to elevate and support Black-owned local organizations and businesses that go above and beyond to serve their community and customer-base all year round.

Nooma

Cleveland-based brothers Brandon and Jarred Smith are former professional hockey players who didn’t like that typical sports drinks were full of sugar and had a high acidity level. When they saw a gap in the actual benefits of big box sports drinks, the Smith brothers created NOOMA, a plant-based, organic sport energy drink. In an interview with Cleveland.com, the brothers urged people to try their refreshing beverage because it is “the sports drink that won’t waste your workout.”

Stop by: 23555 Euclid Avenue, Building 32, Cleveland

Get in touch: [email protected]

Black Box Fix

Owner and chef Eric Rogers founded Black Box Fix with a focus on creating innovative sandwich recipes with an added punch from a Creole and Cajun spin. The restaurant’s two locations are in Legacy Village in Lyndhurst, Ohio, and GlenVillage in Cleveland. Some of their mouth-watering menu options include the Railroader Burger, Seafood Stoner Fries and Soul Fix Turkey Burger.

Stop by: 25359 Cedar Road, Lyndhurst

Get in touch: 216-675-3129

GrooveRyde

At the very core of GrooveRyde’s mission is elevating their community through connections, mindfulness and a supercharged workout regime. #Communityovercompetition is no joke at their Van Aken and Woodmere fitness studios. There are countless class options available for those who want to work in-house or digitally at their own home On Demand. Some John Carroll student favorites include the studio’s Groove Cycle class, Down Dog Power Yoga and their boxing/bootcamp hybrid called Beat Box.

Stop by Studio 1: Van Aken District at 3393 Tuttle Road #106, Shaker Heights

Get in touch with Studio 1: 216-303-9988

Stop by Studio 2: : 27970 Chagrin Boulevard, E-201, Woodmere

Get in touch with Studio 2: 216-765-0969

Dolca Sorbet

In case an ice cream sandwich isn’t sweet enough, Dolca Sorbet offers refreshing, artisan sorbet. According to their Instagram, “Dolĉa (DOL-cha) means sweet. But sweet is only the beginning.” Their six flavors include Solstice (pineapple, ginger lime), Black Cherry Cream Soda, Banana Berry, Dreamsicle (orange cream and vanilla), Raspberry Passion Fruit and Mexican Hot Chocolate.

Stop by: 1940 Lee Road, Cleveland Heights

Get in touch: [email protected]

Auden & Co.

This creative design and branding studio is ready to help any business execute their wildest dreams. According to the Auden & Co. website, “Our passion led us to a small business in our hometown who needed branding and trusted our founder Janae (Bryson) to take their words and manifest them into a full brand experience.” This creative studio also provides an immersive internship program for students who are interested in building connections with local businesses and expanding their professional skills.

Stop by: 2845 Van Aken Boulevard, Cleveland

Get in touch: 216-256-3052

Cathy’s

This gourmet ice cream sandwich shop is ready to satisfy your sweet tooth with a treat or two, maybe three. Founded in 2018, Cathy’s has since opened up two locations, boasts a food truck and offers catering options ready to serve delicious treats. Fan favorites on the menu include a pint of cookie dough, a churro ice cream sandwich and a vegan ice cream sandwich.

Stop by: 401 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland

Get in touch: 216-7821-7821

The Fresh Fix of Heights

Available via DoorDash, The Fresh Fix of Heights has become a John Carroll student favorite over the years. Located at the intersection of Lee Road. and Meadowbrook Boulevard., the health-conscious restaurant is the perfect place to pick up a sandwich and smoothie on the go. Owners Robert Hansbro and Joyce McAlpine jumpstarted their healthy lifestyle over 20 years ago and want the very same experience for all their customers too.

Stop by: 2234 Lee Road, Cleveland Heights

Get in touch: 216-600-5423

Peach Fuzz

Since 2015, Peach Fuzz has provided full body waxing, body exfoliation and threading services. Owner and advanced esthetician Edika Mercedes has been in the skin care industry for several years and is committed to helping her clients feel confident and beautiful. The beauty service salon is affordable and open Tuesday through Saturday.

Stop by: 12712 Madison Avenue, Lakewood

Get in touch: 216-331-8003