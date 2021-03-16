JCU Softball ends schneid with romp over Otterbein in weekend series finale

The John Carroll University Softball Team faced Otterbein University this weekend in an attempt to turn their win/loss record around. While they didn’t win on Saturday, things got better on Sunday.

March 13

Coming into game one with an 0-2 record, the Blue Streaks were itching to get a win under their belt. Unfortunately, Otterbein came out swinging in the beginning with the help of a two-run homer, which pushed the score to 3-0 after the second inning. By the fifth inning, the Cardinals were up 5-0. In the bottom of the fifth and seventh innings, the Blue Streaks added two runs of their own, but it wasn’t enough, as the game ended 5-2.

For game two, Otterbein took control right off the bat. They scored early and heavily, allowing them to earn runs in each inning. JCU offense was nonexistent in this game, causing the game to end after five innings. Sophomore Katie DeBord was given the loss, moving JCU to an 0-4 record.

March 14

After losing the two previous games on Saturday, the Blue Streaks were fighting to win.

In game one, JCU put up three runs after two innings. However, the Cardinals took the lead during the fifth and sixth innings, pushing Otterbein to a 9-4 advantage after six. Otterbein then responded with another two runs in the seventh. However, the Blue Streaks weren’t done yet, and they scored five runs in the seventh. But, it wasn’t enough. JCU ended the game with an 11-9 loss.

Game two proved otherwise for the Blue Streaks. With both teams gassed from the weekend, it was more of a battle of who could score the most. Otterbein opened up scoring with a four-run first inning. JCU turned and responded with their own four runs. This style of scoring continued on for the majority of the game until sophomore Mackenzie Stease hit a home run to left-center field, allowing both her and freshman Serena Paterson to score. The game ended with a winning score of 16-12. JCU’s overall record after this weekend was 1-5.