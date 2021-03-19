Fmr. Officer Derek Chauvin on trial for murder of George Floyd

In this screen grab from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, defendant and former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, right, and Nelson’s assistant Amy Voss, back, introduce themselves to jurors as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over jury selection in the trial of Chauvin Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd. (Court TV, via AP, Pool)

Derek Chauvin, the police officer who is charged with killing George Floyd, is expected to face trial starting March 29. Chauvin faces charges of manslaughter, second-degree murder and third-degree murder in Floyd’s death.

On May 25, 2020, a video circulated the Internet showing Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds until he died. Floyd’s killing caused nationwide protests over police brutality. Almost a year later, the case will finally appear before a judge in a courtroom.

The first stage of the trial began with picking the jurors, which occurred on Tuesday, March 9, according to The New York Times. Jury selection could take several weeks to narrow down to just 12 people. Since the video was viewed nationwide, the court wants to ensure that the jurors won’t go into the trial with a bias before they have reviewed all of the evidence.

There are several things to know about the case before the trial begins. According to The New York Times, a $27 million settlement in a civil rights wrongful death lawsuit for Floyd’s family could possibly influence jurors’ decisions. Minneapolis agreed to pay the family of George Floyd $27 million in order to settle the family’s lawsuit. The former chief public defender, Mary Moriarty, said that Chauvin’s lawyers might ask for a mistrial due to the timing of this announcement so close to the trial.

Judge Peter A. Cahill will oversee the trial. Cahill agreed to allow the prosecutors to add on the charge of third-degree murder against Chauvin, who before the added charge, was facing an even more serious charge of second-degree murder.

When Chauvin was fired from the Minneapolis Police Department and arrested on May 29, 2020 the first charge was third-degree murder. Chauvin agreed to plead guilty to the charge, but former U.S. Attorney General William P. Barr rejected the agreement, which also included a guarantee that Chauvin wouldn’t face federal civil rights charges. The first count of third-degree murder was dismissed by Cahill, but he added the charge again after hearing arguments by Chauvin’s lawyer and a prosecutor last week.

Chauvin has been out on bail since October 2020 and has been in court since the trial moved ahead in the past week.

The trial is to be livestreamed when it begins on March 29.