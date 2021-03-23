Steady weekend by Bressoud boasts three wins in two days for JCU Softball Team

The John Carroll Softball Team huddles up before a double-header against Capital University at Bracken Field on Sunday, March 21.

In an outstanding weekend of play for the John Carroll University Softball Team, the Blue Streaks defeated the Capital Crusaders in three of the four games played on Saturday, March 20, and Sunday, March 21, boosting their overall record to 4-6.

These squads faced off in double-header games both days, with the Blue and Gold rising as the victors in the first game on Saturday and sweeping the two contests on Sunday.

In the first game of the series, John Carroll established a strong offense early on, scoring eight runs in the first inning.

Sophomore Gracie Bressoud got the momentum rolling when she singled to center field on the second pitch of the match. Bressoud stole second and made it to third when junior Emma Gurley hit a double. Bressoud scored as junior Kristen Jesberger reached on a fielding error.

Gurley and Jesberger added two more runs for the Blue Streaks after freshman Jess Lichota singled to right-center field.

Lichota crossed home plate with the bases loaded when Bressoud came back up to bat and hit a home run, scoring four more runs for the Blue and Gold. Junior Crista Nativio, freshman Gabby Hougan, sophomore Lauren Sienkiewicz and Bressoud rounded out the eight runs in the first inning.

Sophomore pitcher Katie Debord held the Crusaders scoreless in the last two innings, finishing the game with a score of 17-2, as John Carroll recorded the win.

Capital came back with revenge on its mind, circling the diamond three times in the second game, all while holding the Blue Streaks scoreless. The Blue and Gold fell to the Crusaders 0-3 in the final game on Saturday.

Sunday was a new day for John Carroll, as they attempted to find the same offensive success from the first game on Saturday.

The Crusaders were the first to score on the day, at the top of the third inning, which was quickly reciprocated in the bottom of the inning by the Blue Streaks through a completed run by Bressoud.

The score remained tied at one until the bottom of the sixth when senior pinch-runner Hannah Vicini scored off sophomore Mackenzie Stease’s double to right-center field.

Vicini’s score was enough to boost the Blue Streaks to their second win of the three matches by a score of 2-1.

Ending the weekend the same way it started, John Carroll scored seven runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to close out their third win by a score of 12-2.

Junior Mallory Stonebraker hit her second home run of the game to start the scoring for the Blue Streaks. Bressoud and junior Kasyn Scarantine both RBI singled, allowing Sienkiewicz and Hougan to score, while Gurley RBI walked, pushing Nativio across home base.

Bressoud, Scarantine and Jesberger circled the diamond for the last three scores for the Blue and Gold.

“It always feels great to sweep in this conference, and this year take three of four [games],” said John Carroll Head Coach Nicole Loudin. “This conference is very talented in softball, and we battle, so to play this well against a good team adds to the confidence of all these young players.”

As the Blue Streaks continue conference play, they will face the Ohio Northern Polar Bears in the same double-header weekend format on March 27 and 28.