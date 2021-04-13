Streaks of the Week: April 9-11, 2021

Each week, The Carroll News sports section names five Blue Streak athletes “Streaks of the Week.” Congratulations to this week’s athletes on their outstanding performances.

Men’s Lacrosse: Senior, Kevin Hack

Hack’s presence was felt in a huge 10-6 revenge victory over Baldwin Wallace Wednesday, April 7. The senior recorded a hat trick in the win and also scored three more times while dishing out three assists on Saturday, April 10, against Wilmington.

Baseball: Junior, Justin Hanley

Hanley stepped up in the team’s two wins against Baldwin Wallace over the weekend. In the second game on Sunday, April 11, the senior went 4-for-4 with six RBIs and a home run. The hit and RBI totals were the most in a game in Hanley’s career.

Men’s Track & Field: 4 x 100-meter Relay Team

In a phenomenal showing on Saturday, April 10, at Mount Union, the 4 x 100 relay team of Garrett Clark, Mick Doyle, Mark Zahren and Deven Ward won the event with a time of 41.39 seconds. That mark is the best in all of Division III, beating the previous high by one-tenth of a second.

Women’s Track & Field: 4 x 100-meter Relay Team

The Men’s Team was not the only relay squad that got in on the fun over the weekend. The Women’s 4 x 100 relay of Lucia Cannata, Courtney Phoennik, Autumn Hale and Taylor Anthony ran in 47.66 seconds, which was also the best time in Division III at the time of the race.

Volleyball: Junior, Ally Bartolone

With only nine players available for Friday’s contests, Bartolone stepped up in both sweeps over Wilmington on April 9. The junior, who is primarily a setter, registered six kills in each match and assisted on three of the final seven points in a row that the Blue Streaks scored to cap off the second game.