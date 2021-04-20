Streaks of the Week: April 17-18, 2021

Each week, The Carroll News sports section names five Blue Streak athletes “Streaks of the Week.” Congratulations to this week’s athletes on their outstanding performances.

Men’s Soccer: Freshman, Hayden Haffner

The Blue Streaks took home some more hardware on Sunday, as they defeated Marietta 1-0 for their third straight OAC Tournament championship. Haffner led the way, scoring the lone goal of the match, which also happened to be the first of his collegiate career.

Men’s Golf: Sophomore, Jack Wymard

Wymard has been a consistent force for the Blue Streaks despite the inconsistent spring Ohio weather. At the John DiCillo Invitational this past weekend, named for the legendary JCU Hall of Fame administrator and coach, the sophomore shined, as he posted the best score with an even-par 72. As a team, JCU also won the event by seven strokes at River Greens Golf Course in West Lafayette, Ohio.

Men’s Track & Field: Sophomore, Alex Phillip

Phillip has had a remarkable career so far for the Blue Streaks and continued to shine by winning the 5000-meter race with a time of 14:17.67. That time not only shattered the previous school record of 14:30.91, but it ranks as the second-best time in all of Division III.

Women’s Track & Field: Junior, Kelsey Dunn

The Women’s Track & Field squad is having a record-setting season, and the field events have been a major contribution to the success. Dunn is a huge reason why. She won the discus with a mark of 42.86 meters at the OAC Meet at Otterbein. That throw ranked as the 10th best in the country, and she is just one of many Blue Streaks to have top 10 times or marks nationally.

Women’s Lacrosse: Sophomore, Kendall Gessner

This past week, Gessner had the best two-game stretch of her career, as she scored a combined eight goals against Marietta and Capital. The sophomore also registered two assists in that time frame, and her 33-goal total this season is second among the nationally-ranked Blue Streaks.